Raiders report to 1st day of training camp

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden smiles while speaking to the media during the start of training camp at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Quote of the day

Jon Gruden: “We were 8-8 (last year). I think that’s the best of the worst. The worst of the best. We had some good moments. We proved we could compete in the AFC West. We’re a couple plays away from being really good in the AFC West. We proved we can compete on the road. I’m hoping that I can somehow find a way to help our team compete better in our Allegiant Stadium here because it is a spectacular place. … We’ve got a long way to go. And we’re confident that we’re getting better.”

Looking ahead

The Raiders will employ a new-look defensive line and secondary in 2021 — along with a revamped offensive line that includes rookie right tackle Alex Leatherwood and third-year center Andre James, among others.

“It’s been a big topic, our offensive line. Never want to lose good players,” Gruden said, subtly acknowledging the departures of Raiders stalwarts Rodney Hudson, Gabe Jackson and Trent Brown. “We lost some good players and the salary cap went down this year for the first time, I believe, ever. There were some financial decisions we had to make. We feel like we have some emerging players.”

Gruden called James an “emerging” player and spoke to the importance of signing left tackle Kolton Miller to a contract extension: “You see some of these young left tackles, what they’ve extended their contracts for, it’s astonshing. It’s big money.”

Raiders second-year wideout Henry Ruggs is the second-fastest receiver in the NFL, according to EA Sports, anyways. Ruggs received a 98 speed rating in the Madden NFL 22 video game, second to only Chiefs star Tyreek Hill, who garnered a 99, which is the best possible rating.

Marquise Brown (Baltimore Ravens), Mecole Hardman (Kansas City Chiefs), Jaylen Waddle (Miami Dolphins) and Anthony Schwartz (Cleveland Browns) all have the third-fastest speed rating at 97.

Fellow Las Vegas wide receiver Rico Gafford received a 96 to earn a place in the top 10.

