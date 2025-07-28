Raiders report: Tyree Wilson focused on destination, not starting point

The former first-round pick believes he is primed for a big season after a strong close to last year, whether he lines up on the edge or inside at defensive tackle.

Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) and defensive tackle Zach Carter (93) stretch with teammates during the first day of training camp on Wednesday, July 22, 2025, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The destination is more important than the starting point for Raiders’ third-year defensive lineman Tyree Wilson.

He just wants to get the quarterback, whether he lines up on the edge or inside at defensive tackle.

“I’m just trying to be versatile and be capable of (pass rushing) wherever the team needs me,” the former first-round pick said after training camp practice Sunday. “That’s been my focus (in the offseason) and it’s my focus now. So when the season comes, there’s no blinking no matter what happens.”

Wilson, who was drafted as an edge defender, has been spending a great deal of time lining up inside during camp. That has especially been the case in obvious passing situations, which enables the defense to give a pretty unique look to opposing offenses. It’s a role Wilson has been used in at times as a pro, but it could be a more regular occurrence this season.

“Tyree’s long, he’s got quickness, he’s got play strength,” defensive coordinator Patrick Graham said. “And when you bring that down, it’s a different matchup for the guard.”

Wilson said the biggest adjustments are how quickly guards get their hands on you as opposed to tackles when you are out wide and how your role is different because you have to fit your route to that of the end on your side of the field.

“But I love it,” he said. “I get to work with different guys in different positions and help the rush go and be able to stop the run so we get to that third down.”

So far, he hasn’t added any weight in order to play inside more and doesn’t expect to do so. He’s playing at the same weight he was down the stretch last year when he had by the far the biggest success of his young career.

Wilson credits a trip home during the bye week when he was able to watch film of how he had been playing in the first half. He wasn’t satisfied with how he was playing and made a conscious decision to leave everything on the field.

He had a sack in each of the next two games and finished with 3½ in his final eight contests. It’s the kind of production Wilson expects of himself, but hadn’t been able to show up until that point in his first 1½ seasons.

“I knew I could do it, but going out there, I feel like it started with practice,” he said. “Being able to do it in practice builds confidence to do it on Sundays. And then when you do it on Sundays, it’s, ‘Can you come back and do it the next week?’ The main thing about being a good player is consistency and being able to do it each and every week. That’s what I’m trying to do.

“I’m not going to say I’m there yet, but I feel like I’m way, way more advanced than I was in Year 1 and Years 2; and I’m going to continue to continue to grow each and every day out here and then keep growing into the season.”

Play of the day

Quarterback Geno Smith had by far his best day of camp thus far and was able to get the estimated 2,000 fans in attendance on their feet with a beautiful deep ball to Tre Tucker for a touchdown.

It was a very pretty throw, but perhaps the most impressive part of the play may have been the recognition and targeting of a mismatch.

When Smith got to the line, he no doubt noticed the inexperienced safety duo of Hudson Clark and Trey Taylor. Tucker split them on his way to the post and the ball couldn’t have been dropped in more perfectly.

Pratt returns

Linebacker Germaine Pratt was back on the field participating in team drills, mostly running with what projects to be the first-team offense.

He was in uniform for Friday’s practice, but was limited to individual drills.

Coach Pete Carroll said Friday it was largely precautionary due to a tight hamstring and it appears the rest combined with Saturday’s team day off were enough for the veteran.

Ironman

Alex Cappa, who has been almost exclusively taking first-team reps at right guard, has been remarkably durable in his NFL career.

The 30-year-old has not missed a game in the last five years and has played at least 98 percent of his team’s offensive snaps in each of those seasons.

“Knock on wood, first of all,” he joked. “There’s some luck involved. There’s some genetics involved. And then it’s just preparing the right way. I’m a firm believer in the best things you can do are eat, sleep and train. Everything else is good, but those are really the key things that have always driven my career, and I really learned that in college. I had a great strength coach. His name was Drew Petersen at Humboldt State, and he really taught me those basics are what prepare you for the physicality, and so I’ve really leaned on that one.”

