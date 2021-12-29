Raiders report: UNLV linebacker Javin White signs with Jets

Javin White had been with the Raiders since 2020 when he was signed as an undrafted free agent. He spent most of the time on the practice squad.

Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) works through a drill during a practice session at the Raiders Headquarters at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders report

Schedule

All practices at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, unless noted:

Thursday — Walkthrough, 11 a.m.

Friday — Practice, 11 a.m.

Saturday — Off

Sunday — at Indianapolis Colts, Lucas Oil Stadium, 10 a.m.

Monday — Rich Bisaccia news conference, 1 p.m.

Quote of the day

Raiders’ interim coach Rich Bisaccia said the team has been taking extra steps to limit the spread of COVID-19 in the team facility, including spreading out the chairs in the team facility and masking up at all times.

He said the enhanced protocols went into effect last week after the team played the Browns, who took the field with a depleted roster because of several positive tests.

“We started it last week, to be honest with you,” Bisaccia said. “Because coming out of the Cleveland game, we went snot-to-snot with those guys for three hours. They had an outbreak before we got there, and some guys tested positive when we came back.”

Injury report

Quarterback Derek Carr was listed as a full participant in Wednesday’s walkthrough despite suffering a rib injury against the Broncos. He should be fine for Sunday’s game in Indianapolis.

Defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson got a veteran rest day and guard Jordan Simmons got a personal day. They were the only players listed as non-participants.

Linebacker Divine Deablo (shoulder/elbow) and Johnathan Hankins (back) were limited, though Bisaccia didn’t sound concerned about their status.

Transactions

The Jets signed linebacker Javin White, a UNLV product, off the Raiders’ practice squad and added him to the active roster.

White had been with the Raiders since 2020 when he was signed as an undrafted free agent. He has spent most of the time on the practice squad while appearing in five games and registering five tackles.

With injuries and COVID wreaking havoc at the position, the Raiders have signed a pair of linebackers, adding Justin March-Lillard and Kyle Wilber to the roster.

March-Lillard has played 61 games, including five starts, since entering the league as an undrafted free agent with the Chiefs in 2015.

He’s been a part of seven organizations, including three this year. March-Lillard’s most extensive action has been with the Cowboys from 2017 through 2020, playing in all 32 games between 2018 and 2019.

Wilber was with the Raiders for the last three seasons and was a core special teamer under Bisaccia.

The 32-year-old has played in 133 games in his career and appeared in 44 of 48 contests for the Raiders from 2018 to 2020.

Linebacker Asmar Bilal was signed to the practice squad.

Also on Wednesday, the Raiders designated tight end Derek Carrier to return from injured reserve. He suffered a pectoral injury during a loss to the Chargers in October and has missed more than two months. He is eligible to return to the active roster at any point over the next 21 days.

Defensive tackle Kendal Vickers and tight end Darren Waller were added to the reserve/COVID-19 list, along with practice squad offensive linemen Lester Cotton Sr. and Jeremiah Poutasi.

Offensive guard Jermaine Eluemunor, cornerback Brandon Facyson and safety Roderic Teamer were all activated from the COVID list.

Offensive line finds rhythm

Offensive tackle Brandon Parker is coming off what was likely his best game, an assertion backed by the team’s rushing totals and a lofty grade from Pro Football Focus.

Josh Jacobs had his first 100-yard rushing game of the season and Parker was second among all NFL tackles with an 85.8 PFF grade for the week.

“I felt like we were kind of getting in the rhythm that we really should have been in all year,” he said Wednesday. “But that’s a part of the season. You progress and get better each week and go from there.”

The task now is to keep it going. Parker is part of an offensive line that has been widely criticized this season, but there’s no time to sit around and celebrate the improvements.

“The human side of us, yeah, you always do want to kind of go, ‘I told you so,’” he conceded. “That’s in everybody. But we come in day in and day out and try to do our job the same way.”

