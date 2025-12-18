Raiders report: Vanderbilt QB expresses desire to play with Maxx Crosby

Maxx Crosby is fond of Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia, who said he wants to play with the Raiders star defensive end, but had some advice for the 23-year-old.

Heisman Trophy finalists, from left to right, Notre Dame running back Jeremiah Love, Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia and Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin pose with the trophy after attending an NCAA college football news conference before the award ceremony, Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia (2) celebrates a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against LSU, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)

Diego Pavia said he would love to be teammates with Maxx Crosby. The Raiders star defensive end said he likes Pavia, but would like to see the Vanderbilt quarterback grow up.

It has been an eventful week for Pavia, who finished runner-up in the Heisman Trophy voting before lashing out at voters and partying in New York.

The 23-year-old was asked on a livestream by YouTube star Sketch before the Heisman ceremony which NFL team he would like to play for.

“Well, I got a few options,” said Pavia, who was interrupted by Sketch saying Pavia only wanted to go to Las Vegas to party. “One, anywhere that needs a QB, but this is where I would like to go: The Las Vegas Raiders, so I can play with Maxx Crosby.

“He would control the defense. I would get the offense. And we would win.”

The Raiders are likely to pick a quarterback, but Pavia is seen as a long shot to be drafted or a late-round selection at best.

The 23-year-old was already facing doubts about his height and arm strength. (He’s listed at 6 feet tall, but that’s being kind.) Now, there are also off-the-field questions that were exacerbated by a written outburst cursing Heisman voters and a club appearance with a sign that included an expletive directed at Indiana, the school of Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza.

Pavia apologized, but the damage to his reputation will be tough to erase.

Crosby has spoken fondly of Pavia, whom he met at a recent UFC fight, but said he must learn from his mistakes.

“I’ve got mad respect for the way he plays the game,” Crosby said on his podcast ‘The Rush.’ “I think he does need to be smart, especially at this time. This is the National Football League, and they don’t play around. You have to realize you’re under a microscope, especially at this time. They’re going to evaluate everything.

“You’re a quarterback, and that’s a different type of responsibility. Being the face of a franchise and the guy under center. There are certain things you have to do, and you have to be smart. We’ve seen it happen before with a lot of guys with the big personalities, and I’m all for the personalities, but there’s also a level to it. You have to be well put together, and you can’t put yourself at risk. You can’t be out and about like you’re just a normal guy.”

Injury report

Quarterback Geno Smith was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice and might be ready to play Sunday at Houston.

Crosby (knee) continued the maintenance program of sitting out the first practice of the week.

Safety Jeremy Chinn sat out with a back injury that limited him in practice last week. He played every snap Sunday in Philadelphia, as he has in every game this season, but it was his least productive game with the Raiders.

Left tackle Kolton Miller was limited as he tries to work his way back from a hairline fracture in his ankle. He has been on injured reserve since September.

Wide receiver Tyler Lockett (knee) was limited. Receiver Alex Bachman (thumb) practiced in full.

The Texans had eight players miss practice with injuries on Wednesday, including starting cornerbacks Derek Stingley Jr. (oblique) and Kamari Lassiter (foot), linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (knee/ankle) and defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (knee).

Making moves

The Raiders released defensive tackle Leki Fotu on Tuesday, using the roster spot to sign defensive end Jahfari Harvey to the active roster.

Harvey signed with the team in May as an undrafted free agent out of SMU and has spent the season on the practice squad.

The team filled the practice squad spot with offensive lineman McClendon Curtis, who is back in the organization for the third time.

