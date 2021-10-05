Raiders report: ‘We love our quarterback,’ Gruden says about Bosa’s comments

Coach Gruden on the Week 4 loss, Joey Bosa, the secondary and more

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa celebrates after the Chargers defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 28-14 in an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

RAIDERS REPORT

All practices at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, unless noted:

■ Wednesday — Practice, 10:50 a.m.

■ Thursday — Practice, 10:50 a.m.

■ Friday — Practice, 11 a.m.

■ Saturday — Off

■ Sunday — vs. Chicago Bears, Allegiant Stadium, 1:05 p.m. (CBS)

Quote of the day

Coach Jon Gruden wasn’t about to get in a war of words with Chargers defensive lineman Joey Bosa. But Gruden still found a way to make it clear he wasn’t happy with Bosa questioning the toughness of Raiders quarterback Derek Carr after Monday night’s game.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for Bosa, and I know Derek does, too,” Gruden said at his Tuesday news conference. “He’s entitled to say what he wants. But we love our quarterback, and we think he’s having a helluva year and going to continue to do so.”

After the Chargers’ defense sacked Carr four times and handed the Raiders their first loss, 28-14, Bosa piled on in the postgame news conference at SoFi Stadium

“We knew once we hit him a few times, he really gets shook,” Bosa said. “You saw on (Christian Covington’s) sack, he was pretty much curling into a ball before we even got back there. Great dude, great player, been having a great year, but we know once you get pressure on him, he kind of shuts down and he’s not as effective with the crowded pocket.

The Chargers visit Allegiant Stadium for the rematch on Jan. 9.

Injury report

Several players left Monday night’s game with injuries. Gruden said Tuesday the process of evaluating the severity is still ongoing.

“I don’t want to break any bad news today, but certainly there is concern,” he said.

Tight end Derek Carrier (pectoral), cornerbacks Damon Arnette (groin) and Trayvon Mullen (foot), and running back Peyton Barber (toe) were waiting results of MRIs on Tuesday.

Cornerback Nate Hobbs left Monday’s game to be evaluated for a possible concussion.

On the flip side, the Raiders could be close to getting a few players back from injured reserve.

Running back Jalen Richard started practicing last week, opening up his 21-day window to be activated. He is eligible to return as soon as he’s healthy.

“We are going to look at him a little bit harder this week,” Gruden said. “He got his first duty last week in terms of being activated off of IR. We think Keisean Nixon will show up and start to work himself back in (Wednesday), but those are the two guys. (Richie) Incognito is still a work in progress.”

Making an impression

Wide receiver Hunter Renfrow scored a touchdown for the second consecutive game on Monday, but it was a special teams play that had his coach raving about him the next day.

Renfrow was lined up as the punt returner when he realized the Chargers’ gunner was left uncovered. Sensing a possible fake with the wide-open player on the left sideline, Renfrow came racing up the field and made a hit to separate Tevaughn Campbell from the ball and force an incompletion and a turnover on downs.

Gruden was thoroughly impressed.

“One of the best plays I have ever seen,” he said. “Effort, instincts, understanding the game and making a play. This guy is an amazing football player. I wish we had four of those guys.”

Waller not taunting

Tight end Darren Waller was flagged for a controversial taunting penalty on Monday night that cost the team 15 yards and momentum on a drive that ultimately stalled. Social media lit up with posts mocking the officials for the call.

After the game, Waller said he understands he was near the Chargers’ bench even though his spike wasn’t directed at anyone in particular. Still, he acknowledged the difficult spot he put his team in with the play.

Gruden was diplomatic on Tuesday. “I don’t believe in taunting,” he said. “I don’t think he taunted either. I thought he was exuberant. I thought he threw the ball down. He’s excited we finally got something going, but the official interpreted it in his own way, and we have to live with it.”

Adam Hill Las Vegas Review-Journal