Raiders News

Raiders report: Will Garoppolo play Sunday against former team?

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 11, 2023 - 3:59 pm
 
Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) wipes his face as quarterback Chase Garbers (14) durin ...
Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) wipes his face as quarterback Chase Garbers (14) during training camp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Jimmy Garoppolo’s first game as the Raiders starting quarterback on Sunday will come against his old team when the San Francisco 49ers visit Allegiant Stadium for a 1 p.m. preseason contest.

It’s still not clear how much, or if, he will play.

“We have not made any final determination really on anybody,” coach Josh McDaniels said after Friday’s joint practice with the 49ers at the team facility. “We’re going to talk about that tonight.”

It would be a surprise to see Garoppolo and other top-line starters take the field, considering his reps are still being managed as he returns from a foot injury. Derek Carr didn’t play a snap during last year’s preseason slate.

Garoppolo and the rest of the starters also got plenty of work in over the course of two days of joint practices with the 49ers that allowed McDaniels and 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan to script situations in order to maximize the time.

Short-handed

An injury that took Davante Adams out of Friday’s practice combined with the absences of Hunter Renfrow and Chris Lacy left the Raiders lacking in depth at wide receiver for the rest of the session.

Veteran Jakobi Meyers said that gave some of the younger players a great chance to step up.

“For a guy who was undrafted and waiting on his moment, these are the kind of days you are looking for,” he said.

Meyers added that he did not see exactly what happened to Adams, who appeared to have been hit by Charvarius Ward.

“I’ll see it on tape, but I was in there too running a route on the opposite side,” he said. “I’m just hoping he’s healthy. He brings a lot to the team.”

In addition to Renfrow, veteran defensive end Chandler Jones and tight end Michael Mayer were among a large group of players who didn’t participate on Friday.

“There were a bunch of guys not out there,” McDaniels said specifically when asked about Renfrow’s absence. “It was in the double digits.”

Cornerback Brandon Facyson has not practiced since he was carted off the field last Tuesday.

“No update,” McDaniels said of his status. “Still working and he’ll be back as soon as he can.”

Williams boosts RB room

The Raiders brought in veteran running back Damien Williams on Friday, bolstering the depth of the position ahead of the upcoming preseason games.

Williams has 1,397 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns in an eight-year career that includes a Super Bowl title with the Chiefs. He also has 154 catches for 1,209 yards and 11 scores.

Lesson learned

Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane said one of the benefits of joint practices is not just the competitive reps, but the opportunity to share moments with other great players.

He got that chance when he asked 49ers star Fred Warner, one of the best linebackers in the league, about the secret to his success.

“He said it’s just effort and he’s right,” Spillane said. “Every time you turn on that film, what is he doing? Flying to the ball. It doesn’t matter if he’s 50 yards away. He’s playing hard at every opportunity. To hear that from him was a nice way to end these joint practices and be able to give that mutual respect to another linebacker in the league.”

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

