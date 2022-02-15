Raiders reportedly hire linebackers coach from college

Antonio Pierce most recently was Arizona State’s defensive coordinator, associate head coach and recruiting coordinator before resigning two weeks ago.

Arizona State Associate Head Coach/Defensive Coordinator/ Antonio Pierce before their game against Washington State in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct 30, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

The Raiders have hired Antonio Pierce as their linebackers coach, according to the NFL Network.

He most recently was Arizona State’s defensive coordinator, associate head coach and recruiting coordinator before resigning two weeks ago. The NCAA has been investigating the Sun Devils for potential recruiting violations.

Pierce had been at Arizona State since 2017, joining the staff as inside linebackers coach. The Sun Devils led the Pac-12 Conference in scoring defense last season, allowing 20.8 points per game.

He played nine seasons in the NFL between Washington and the New York Giants. Pierce made the Pro Bowl in 2006 while with the Giants.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

