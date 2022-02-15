63°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Raiders

Raiders reportedly hire linebackers coach from college

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 14, 2022 - 5:10 pm
 
Updated February 14, 2022 - 5:12 pm
Arizona State Associate Head Coach/Defensive Coordinator/ Antonio Pierce before their game agai ...
Arizona State Associate Head Coach/Defensive Coordinator/ Antonio Pierce before their game against Washington State in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct 30, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

The Raiders have hired Antonio Pierce as their linebackers coach, according to the NFL Network.

He most recently was Arizona State’s defensive coordinator, associate head coach and recruiting coordinator before resigning two weeks ago. The NCAA has been investigating the Sun Devils for potential recruiting violations.

Pierce had been at Arizona State since 2017, joining the staff as inside linebackers coach. The Sun Devils led the Pac-12 Conference in scoring defense last season, allowing 20.8 points per game.

He played nine seasons in the NFL between Washington and the New York Giants. Pierce made the Pro Bowl in 2006 while with the Giants.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Graney: Super Bowl or not, Los Angeles remains Raiders town
Graney: Super Bowl or not, Los Angeles remains Raiders town
2
Raiders add veteran coach to defensive staff
Raiders add veteran coach to defensive staff
3
Raiders make changes in front-office staff
Raiders make changes in front-office staff
4
Raiders reportedly hire linebackers coach from college
Raiders reportedly hire linebackers coach from college
5
Odell Beckham Jr. watches Rams win through tears
Odell Beckham Jr. watches Rams win through tears
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. sits on the bench during the second half of th ...
Odell Beckham Jr. watches Rams win through tears
By / RJ

The wide receiver appeared on his way to a big game for the Rams before suffering an injury in the second quarter and had to look on as his teammates rallied to win the Super Bowl.