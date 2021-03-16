Raiders reportedly release veteran center Rodney Hudson
The surprising decision to release Rodney Hudson could negatively affect the Raiders’ salary cap.
In a surprising move that could have a damaging impact on the Raiders’ salary cap, the NFL Network reported they have released veteran center Rodney Hudson.
Unless the transaction is designated as a post-June 1 release, Hudson will carry a $15.9 million cap hit and reduce by $2 million how much the Raiders have to spend under the cap.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
