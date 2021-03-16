57°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Raiders

Raiders reportedly release veteran center Rodney Hudson

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 16, 2021 - 12:19 pm
 
Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) stretches during a practice session at the Intermou ...
Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) stretches during a practice session at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

In a surprising move that could have a damaging impact on the Raiders’ salary cap, the NFL Network reported they have released veteran center Rodney Hudson.

Unless the transaction is designated as a post-June 1 release, Hudson will carry a $15.9 million cap hit and reduce by $2 million how much the Raiders have to spend under the cap.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore onTwitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Raiders agree to terms with DE Ngakoue, lose WR Agholor
Raiders agree to terms with DE Ngakoue, lose WR Agholor
2
Review-Journal mock draft 2.0 — shakeup in top 5
Review-Journal mock draft 2.0 — shakeup in top 5
3
Donald Penn signs 1-day contract, retires with Raiders
Donald Penn signs 1-day contract, retires with Raiders
4
Raiders figure to be major players in free agency
Raiders figure to be major players in free agency
5
Raiders reportedly release veteran center Rodney Hudson
Raiders reportedly release veteran center Rodney Hudson
Like and follow Vegas Nation