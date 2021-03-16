Raiders reportedly release veteran center Rodney Hudson

The surprising decision to release Rodney Hudson could negatively affect the Raiders’ salary cap.

Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) stretches during a practice session at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

In a surprising move that could have a damaging impact on the Raiders’ salary cap, the NFL Network reported they have released veteran center Rodney Hudson.

Unless the transaction is designated as a post-June 1 release, Hudson will carry a $15.9 million cap hit and reduce by $2 million how much the Raiders have to spend under the cap.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

