Raiders restricting travel, encourage employees to work from home

The Raiders are joining the growing list of NFL teams taking measures to deal with the growing concern of the spread of the Coronavirus.

The club announced Friday it is discontinuing all business-related travel for scouts, coaches and football staff members while also encouraging employees to work from home.

The new policy comes at a critical time in the NFL draft process as teams annually blanket the country with coaches and scouts and executives assessing draft-eligible prospects. But after consulting with medical experts and the NFL, the Raiders are taking the necessary precautions.

The club did not announce a time-line for the length of the new policy but said in a statement: “the organization will continue to collaborate with the NFL and health officials to monitor developments regarding COVID-19.”

