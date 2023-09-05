Raiders restructure Jimmy Garoppolo’s contract to create cap space

The Raiders created $17 million in cap space Tuesday by restructuring the contract of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo for the second time since March.

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo throws the ball to a teammate during practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Raiders are restructuring quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo’s contract for the second time since they agreed to contract terms in March.

The move creates $17 million in cap space for a club that began the day nearly $7 million over the cap, according to Overthecap.com

Garoppolo originally agreed to a three-year, $72.75 million contract that included an $11.25 million signing bonus and a 2023 salary of $11.25 million. Before he signed the contract, though, it was discovered that he needed foot surgery. As a result, he and the Raiders agreed to amend the deal in a way that predicated the guaranteed portion of the deal on his ability to pass a physical.

As part of the amendment, the Raiders converted the $11.25 million signing bonus into pure salary, pushing his 2023 salary to $22.5 million. That salary was dependent on Garoppolo passing a physical, which he did at the start of training camp.

It is unclear what the exact dynamics of the latest restructure are, but it appears the Raiders did some reverse engineering by converting a portion of this year’s salary into a signing or roster bonus. The move puts them in compliance with the cap and creates wiggle room to make moves during the season.

