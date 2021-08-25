Raiders return to Bay Area big hit on ticket resale market

For the Raiders preseason finale against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, California the average purchase price of a ticket on the resell ticket market is $172.09 according to TickPick.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and teammates welcome their starters to the field before the Raiders home opening pre-season NFL football game versus the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Raiders are already known to be the top draw as far as games at Allegiant Stadium goes, but the team’s return to the Bay Area is having a similar effect on the secondary ticket market.

The secondary ticket marketplace notes the cheapest ticket to the game is $127, or 26 percent more than the average purchase price of the second most expensive game this week, the Los Angeles Chargers versus the Seattle Seahawks ($101).

No stranger to high resale ticket prices, the Raiders’ preseason opener against the Seahawks, which was the first Raiders game at Allegiant Stadium with fans in attendance, saw an average resale ticket price of $267.88, the most expensive NFL preseason game on the resale market ever, according to TickPick.

Prices on StubHub remain fairly high for Raiders home games at Allegiant Stadium, but listed prices have dipped slightly since the team announced it would require all fans be vaccinated for COVID-19 in order to attend.

On Aug. 17, the day after the vaccine requirement was announced, the lowest listed price for the home opener versus the Baltimore Ravens was $445. As of Wednesday morning, the cheapest ticket was listed at $395, or 11 percent less than the previous week.

