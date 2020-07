On Thursday, the Las Vegas Raiders released a video revealing the interior of their new headquarters in Henderson.

The Las Vegas Raiders headquarters and practice facility photographed on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

On Thursday, the Las Vegas Raiders released a video revealing the interior of their new headquarters in Henderson.

Check it out above.

Last month, the team officially opened its 335,000-square-foot Henderson facility to about 70 members of its football operations staff.