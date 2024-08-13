Raiders rewind: What stood out on tape from team’s preseason opener?

Here’s a look at the positives and negatives that appeared on tape from the Raiders’ preseason opener against the Vikings on Saturday.

The Raiders opened their three-game preseason schedule with a 24-23 loss to the Vikings on Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Here is an in-depth look at what went down on the field, plus what it means for the team’s next game against the Cowboys on Aug. 17 at Allegiant Stadium:

Putting it in perspective

The Raiders gave starting quarterback candidates Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew extended looks against the Vikings in the hopes that one would seize the job.

Both ended up making the most of their opportunities.

O’Connell played one drive, which resulted in the Raiders moving 83 yards down the field and kicking a field goal. Minshew led the team to two touchdowns and a field goal in his four second-quarter drives.

Coach Antonio Pierce did not tip his hand Sunday as to whether one quarterback moved ahead of the other based on his performance. Pierce instead said he hopes to evaluate both against the Cowboys and then make a decision afterward.

Star of the game

Minshew gets the nod here.

He was 6 for 12 for 117 yards and a touchdown against the Vikings. He also made plays with his legs, as he scrambled to convert a third-and-3 to keep a touchdown drive alive for the Raiders at one point.

Play of the game

Minshew’s 44-yard connection with wide receiver Tre Tucker.

The Raiders were facing a third-and-11 at their own 25-yard line after a delay of game penalty. Minshew and Tucker managed to flip the field. That set up running back Zamir White’s 2-yard touchdown run later that drive to put the Raiders up 20-7.

Tucker, looking to take a leap his second season, showed off his improved footwork by getting a step on Vikings cornerback Jay Ward right off the scrimmage. He then showed off his athleticism by sprinting to Minshew’s pass and diving to haul it in. It was an impressive catch given Tucker’s difficulties securing the ball early in camp.

Tight end Harrison Bryant, rookie offensive tackle DJ Glaze and offensive tackle Thayer Munford also deserve credit for giving Minshew enough time to make the throw.

Bryant and Glaze worked together to secure the right side of the offensive line. Munford, who was at left tackle for the play, was beaten off the line of scrimmage by Vikings rookie Dallas Turner but recovered to prevent Minshew from being hit.

Drive of the game

O’Connell’s lone drive may not have resulted in a touchdown, but it was impressive nonetheless given it started at the Raiders’ 4-yard line.

The team converted two third downs to stay on the field. O’Connell completed a 13-yard pass to wide receiver Jakobi Meyers on a third-and-3 and connected with rookie tight end Brock Bowers on a nine-yard pass to convert a third-and-1.

It wasn’t the quarterback’s fault the drive stalled, either. It looked like Tucker or Bowers ran the wrong route on a third-and-3 from the Vikings’ 3-yard line. That forced O’Connell to move off his first read and gave Turner enough time to record a sack.

What were they thinking?

One clear area of improvement for the Raiders is the use of their timeouts. They ended up helping Minnesota on its game-winning drive.

Pierce called a timeout when the Vikings were facing a third-and-3 from the Raiders’ 39-yard line with 49 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Minnesota was out of timeouts and trailed 23-21. The timeout let the Vikings breathe and consider their third-down call rather than scramble to get the snap off. The Raiders could have waited to see how the play went and then called their timeout if they wanted to stop the clock.

Minnesota ended up with an 11-yard gain and was able to kick a game-winning field goal as time expired.

Pierce said afterward it was a lesson learned.

Needs work

Pierce made run defense a point of emphasis for the Raiders throughout the offseason. The team got off to a rough start Saturday.

The defensive line did a poor job getting off blocks and the linebackers and members of the secondary had bad run fits and pursuit angles.

The Vikings finished with 142 rushing yards, 48 of which came on a second-quarter touchdown run by running back Kene Nwangwu.

The Raiders’ issues did look fixable on film. But the tape isn’t going to fun for them to watch this week.

Looking ahead

The Raiders’ matchup with the Cowboys could have a massive influence on who lines up under center the season opener against the Chargers on Sept. 8.

Minshew is expected to start this time and play the entire first quarter against Dallas. O’Connell is expected to get the second quarter.

Up next

Who: Cowboys at Raiders (preseason)

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: Allegiant Stadium

TV: Fox, NFLN

Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3)

Line: Raiders -6½, total 37