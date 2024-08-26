Raiders rewind: What stood out on tape in preseason tie with 49ers?

The Raiders had a lot of positive and negatives to take away from Friday’s preseason tie with the 49ers. Here are some things that stood out on rewatch.

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. intercepts the ball intended to Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Ramel Keyton (82) during the second half of an NFL preseason football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas.

Raiders safety Chris Smith II (29) misses a tackle against San Francisco 49ers running back Jordan Mason (24) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas.

The Raiders took the field for the final time this preseason in Friday’s 24-24 tie with the 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Well, at least some of their players did.

Most veterans with roster spots locked up watched the game in street clothes. Youngsters and those on the roster bubble dressed and got one last chance to audition for the Raiders’ brass and other teams around the NFL.

The result didn’t matter, but there was plenty to learn from the film.

Here’s an in-depth look at what happened in the game and what it means for the Raiders moving forward:

Putting it into perspective

Few players who will have a significant role for the Raiders suited up Friday.

That means it’s not worth dissecting the offense and defense as a whole, especially because coordinators aren’t using their full playbooks yet.

Friday was more about players showing the Raiders what they can do. The team won’t make its decisions before Tuesday’s roster deadline just based on players’ performances against the 49ers, but final impressions do matter. That goes for players looking to make the initial 53-man roster as well as earn a spot on the practice squad.

There’s also always a chance another team sees a Raiders player stand out on film and decide to put in a waiver claim if said player is cut.

So while these games are often referred to as meaningless, they can affect a lot of people’s futures.

Star of the game

Several Raiders players raised their stock Friday, but Tyreik McAllister stood out above the rest.

The former University of Charleston star spent some time in the Broncos organization in 2022 and 2023, though he never appeared in a regular-season game for the team. He then played in the Canadian Football League last year and became a special-teams star with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

His skills were on full display Friday.

McAllister fielded a punt in the second quarter and showcased the speed and vision that made him the CFL leader in average kick return yardage last season. He took the ball back 81 yards for the Raiders’ first touchdown.

The blocking was terrific from the team’s entire punt return unit. Terrell Bynum, Jaydon Grant, Jalen Guyton and John Samuel Shenker did a great job opening a path for McAllister.

McAllister was willing to do the dirty work on special teams as well. He beat a double team as a punt gunner and drew a block in the back penalty that forced the 49ers to start a drive from their own 5-yard line.

He can play some offense, too. McAllister has faced questions about whether he’s best used as a running back or a wide receiver given his 5-foot-11, 180-pound frame. He showed Friday he just needs the ball in his hands. He had two catches for 55 yards against the 49ers, including a spectacular 35-yard touchdown.

McAllister torched cornerback Samuel Womack III on the play and made an impressive adjustment to grab a ball that was underthrown by quarterback Carter Bradley.

Linebacker Amari Gainer, who made 12 tackles, also was a standout for the Raiders.

Play of the game

McAllister’s plays all qualify, but it’s worth highlighting some other players. Cornerback Sam Webb and safety Chris Smith II deserve a mention for working together to get an interception in the second quarter.

Webb was isolated in man coverage against wide receiver Deebo Samuel with the 49ers facing a third-and-6. Quarterback Brock Purdy tried to force the ball to Samuel to move the chains.

Webb got his hand on the ball, popping it into the air long enough for Smith to charge in and make a diving catch. Smith also had the presence of mind to get back up and return the ball 31 yards.

Defensive end Janarius Robinson deserves credit as well for generating pressure on the play and forcing Purdy to throw the ball quickly.

Drive of the game

The Raiders got the ball at their own 11-yard line with 1:41 remaining in the fourth quarter and no timeouts, trailing 24-21.

Bradley put together a solid drive that led to a game-tying, 43-yard field goal from Daniel Carlson. It wasn’t the Super Bowl, but it was exactly the kind of situational work coaches love to rehearse in the preseason.

Wide receiver Ramel Keyton had three catches for 54 yards on the drive, including a spectacular 20-yard grab down the middle that put the Raiders in field-goal range.

What were they thinking?

There appeared to be some miscommunication between Bradley and the sideline during the final drive about whether or not to spike the ball after Keyton’s 20-yard catch. It looked like it happened again after a second-down sack.

Bradley probably should have tried to run a play instead of spiking the ball on both occasions. He also didn’t let the clock run enough before his second spike, giving the 49ers enough time to run three plays at the end of the game.

It was a minor issue, but one the Raiders will want to fix before the regular season.

Looking ahead

The Raiders will need to settle on a 53-man roster Tuesday, then start preparing for their regular-season open against the Chargers on Sept. 8.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.