Raiders rewind: What went wrong in team’s latest setback?

The Raiders keep making the same mistakes game after game. That’s probably a sign they’re not a very good football team.

Raiders add QB from Cardinals with starter set to go on IR

Los Angeles Rams safety Kamren Curl (3) leaps to try to break up a pass intended for Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) and is defended by Los Angeles Rams safety Quentin Lake (37) during the second half of an NFL game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders running back Zamir White (3) rushes with the football during the second half of an NFL game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) looks on from the sideline during the second half of an NFL game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) grabs his helmet after missing an opportunity to create a turnover during the second half of an NFL game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders defensive end Charles Snowden (49) and cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) tackle Los Angeles Rams tight end Hunter Long (84) during the first half of an NFL game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) looks to a replay monitor after being called for roughing the passer on Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9), not pictured, during the first half of an NFL game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Another game, another disappointing loss for the Raiders.

This time they were on the road and technically had a chance until the final minute of their 20-15 loss to the Rams on Sunday. The end result was still a third consecutive loss that gave no real indication the Raiders are better than their 2-5 record would indicate.

There were penalties. There were turnovers. There were struggles in the red zone.

Here’s a closer look at what went wrong in the team’s latest setback:

Putting it into perspective

The Raiders didn’t just lose the game Sunday. They lost quarterback Aidan O’Connell for at least the next four weeks because of a fractured right thumb.

O’Connell was placed on injured reserve Tuesday. The Raiders signed quarterback Desmond Ridder off the Cardinals’ practice squad for extra depth.

Ultimately, the results shouldn’t matter too much to the Raiders at this point. They’ve shown they’re not good enough to make a run this year.

They have trouble tackling. They can’t consistently run the ball. And they haven’t gotten good enough quarterback play from either O’Connell or veteran Gardner Minshew.

Still, the Raiders found a way to stay close Sunday. That may have said more about the Rams than them.

Star of the game

Rookie tight end Brock Bowers, who had 10 catches for 93 yards, can be listed here just about every week.

He was exceptional against the Rams and his start to his NFL career continues to set records. Bowers became the first rookie tight end in league history to catch at least eight passes in three consecutive games Sunday.

Running back Alexander Mattison is another strong contender. He gained 92 rushing yards against the Rams, the most by any Raiders player in a game this season.

Cornerback Nate Hobbs was the team’s best player Sunday, however.

He was strong in coverage and did everything he was supposed to do. There were several plays where the Rams tried to get Hobbs lost in traffic, but he fought through and made the tackle anyway.

He also made a huge stop on a fourth-and-1 in the second quarter when he read the play, wrapped up the legs of running back Kyren Williams and prevented Williams from gaining a yard.

Hobbs also picked off a pass that was deflected by linebacker Robert Spillane in the third quarter and returned it to the Rams’ 14-yard line.

Play of the game

The Raiders trailed just 7-3 in the second quarter when disaster struck.

Slot corner Cobie Durant slipped between right tackle DJ Glaze and right guard Jordan Meredith on a disguised blitz and got a free shot on Minshew, who fumbled the football. It was scooped up by safety Kamren Curl and returned for a touchdown.

It was Durant’s second massive play of the game. He picked off Minshew the Raiders’ previous possession, setting up the Rams’ first touchdown.

Drive of the game

The Raiders answered the Rams’ defensive touchdown by driving for a field goal that made their deficit 14-6 at halftime. They also had a nine-play drive that resulted in a field goal on Minshew’s first possession.

But the Raiders’ best drive was a 15-play march in the fourth quarter.

There were just two issues with it. First, it only resulted in a field goal instead of a badly-needed touchdown. It also took 7:25 off the clock. The Raiders still trailed 20-15 with 2:46 remaining when they kicked the ball back to the Rams.

Running back Zamir White played a key role on the drive with a 14-yard reception and a 9-yard run. Mattison also contributed by converting a fourth-and-1 with a 2-yard run.

Everything seemed to be clicking for the Raiders until they reached the red zone, a recurring problem this season.

What were they thinking?

Coach Antonio Pierce’s game management once again fell under scrutiny when he decided to kick a field goal on fourth-and-goal from the 9-yard line with 2:50 remaining and the Raiders down eight.

To be fair, the team lined up to go for it on fourth-and-4 and then was whistled for a false start. There’s a case to be made that Pierce made the right decision because the Raiders would have had a chance to win with a stop and a touchdown. Even scoring a touchdown on fourth down and getting a 2-point conversion would only have tied the game.

The Raiders had all three timeouts remaining, so they knew they had a good shot of getting the ball back. And they did with 1:39 left. But Minshew proceeded to throw his third interception, ending the game.

Observations

■ Safety Tre’von Moehrig had a great blitz in the first half. It was a tremendous call by defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and Moehrig did an outstanding job of disguising his intentions before putting pressure on Matthew Stafford. The Rams had wide receiver Tyler Johnson wide open in the flat, but Stafford had no chance to get the ball to him.

■ The Raiders’ defense came up huge in several short-yardage situations beyond just Hobbs’ fourth-down stop. Defensive tackle Adam Butler stopped Williams on a third-and-2 in the second quarter. Moehrig stopped Williams for a loss on a third-and-2 in the third quarter.

■ Spillane had a season-low five tackles, but he still had a great game. He was disruptive and always appeared to be in the right spot.

■ Meredith continues to be a pleasant surprise at right guard. He did well filling in for Dylan Parham last week after Parham suffered a foot injury. The Raiders were rewarded with another stellar effort when they elected to start Meredith on Sunday.

■ The things that won Minshew the starting job out of training camp are now the things that are frustrating coaches and fans. He is more capable of extending plays and creating out of structure than O’Connell, but those are also the times Minshew gets too loose with the ball. There needs to be a balance and Minshew has to find it fast.

Looking ahead

The Raiders, seeking to snap their three-game losing streak, next host the defending champions.

The undefeated Chiefs (6-0) come to Allegiant Stadium in Week 8. They’ve never lost in the venue, a streak that includes their 25-22 overtime victory over the 49ers in Super Bowl 58 in February.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.