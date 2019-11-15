Raiders Richie Incognito recalls own helmet incident

Raiders offensive lineman Richie Incognito once had a helmet swung at him during a 2013 preseason game.

After Thursday's game between the Browns and Steelers saw a brawl between Myles Garrett and Mason Rudolf, Richie Incognito recalls a similar indecent from earlier in his career. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Oakland Raiders center Richie Incognito (64) sets to block against the Green Bay Packers during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won the game, 42-24. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)

ALAMEDA, Calif. — There aren’t many in the NFL who have experienced what happened to Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph on Thursday night, as Browns defensive end Myles Garrett took Rudolph’s own helmet and swung it at him. But Raiders left guard Richie Incognito had something similar happen to him.

Back in the 2013 preseason, then-Texans defensive end Antonio Smith got in a scuffle with then-Dolphins guard Incognito, removed Incognito’s helmet and then swung it at him. Smith missed making contact with Incognito’s head, but was still suspended for one game for the incident.

Incognito declined to comment on the Thursday incident between Rudolph and Garrett, who has since been suspended for at least the remainder of the 2019 season and postseason for his actions. But Incognito did recall what transpired from his own incident in 2013.

“He got my helmet off and he swung it at me — thank god he didn’t come close — and that was it,” Incognito said. “It was in the competition of the game. Obviously, it’s a dirty move. But it is what it is.”

The league not only suspended Garrett, but also Steelers center Markuice Pouncey for three games and Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi for their respective roles in the incident. The Browns and Steelers were each fined $250,000 as well.

