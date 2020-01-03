Raiders’ Rodney Hudson named second-team All-Pro

After a 7-9 season, the Raiders had only one player on the AP All-Pro list in Rodney Hudson, who was named to the second team.

After a 7-9 season, the Raiders had only one player on the AP All-Pro list in Rodney Hudson, who was named to the second team.

While Hudson is a three-time Pro Bowler, this is his first time ever being an AP All-Pro. Hudson started 15 of 16 games for the Raiders this season, playing 89 percent of the club’s snaps en route to his third Pro Bowl appearance.

Hudson was one of three Raiders receiving votes from the Associated Press’ national panel of 50 media members. Hudson received nine votes at center, behind only the Eagles’ Jason Kelce. Right tackle Trent Brown received two votes — behind the Saints’ Ryan Ramczyk, the Chiefs’ Mitchell Schwartz and the Eagles’ Lane Johnson. And tight end Darren Waller received one vote at the “Flex” offensive position.

Hudson and Brown were both named to the Pro Bowl for their 2019 seasons. Waller was named an alternate, along with left guard Richie Incognito, running back Josh Jacobs and fullback Alec Ingold.

The Raiders signed Hudson to a three-year contract extension worth 33.75 million, putting him under contract with the club through the 2022 season in Las Vegas.

