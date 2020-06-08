80°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Raiders

Raiders rookie Amik Robertson carries chip on shoulder

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 8, 2020 - 3:33 pm
 

It didn’t seem possible that the chip on Amik Robertson’ could grow any larger. But then NFL draft weekend arrived in April and every doubt about the 5-foot-8-inch, 188-pound Louisiana Tech cornerback gained new life.

Hence, the flood of tears that overcame Robertson when coach Jon Gruden called to tell him the Raiders were selecting him in the fourth round with the 139th pick in the draft.

Gruden said a lot on the draft-day phone call, but all Robertson heard was that didn’t care how tall Robertson was or how much he weighed. He just believed Robertson could help his team win, and that he was giving him a chance to do exactly that.

“That’s all I’ve ever wanted,” Robertson said.

But up until that point in the draft, all Robertson heard was what he considered the same old nonsense he’s heard for years.

You aren’t big enough to play big-time college football. You aren’t tall enough to stick with premier wide receivers. You’re just too small to make an impact as a dependable cornerback. “I’ve been dealing with it my whole life,” Robertson said.

Never mind that he shut up all his doubters at Louisiana Tech, where he outperformed, outhit and outplayed many of the same high school peers who were ranked higher than he was coming out of high school.

A three-year starter, including as a true freshman in 2017, Robertson had 14 interceptions over 38 games, three of which he took back for touchdowns. Of his 184 tackles, 23 were for losses, including four sacks.

By any measure, those are premium numbers.

But just as it was in high school in Thibodaux, Louisiana, when he was designated a three-star recruit in spite of production and performance that indicated a much higher ranking, it wasn’t Robertson’s toughness or skill level being called into question.

It was an arbitrary assumption that a cornerback has to be a certain height and weight to be effective in the NFL. “If he was two inches taller, he would have gone (in the second or third round.)” Raiders general manager Mike Mayock said.

So Robertson sat. And waited. And watched as players he flat-out knew he was better than were drafted before him. Then the phone call arrived from Gruden, and all of a sudden a chip that had been fueled by anger all these years added one other key ingredient: Loyalty.

“I appreciate Jon Gruden believing in me,” Robertson said.

The result is a Raiders rookie who is motivated by dynamics that go above and beyond the normal incentives and inspirations. “I want to prove to them and everyone else they didn’t make a mistake,” Robertson said. “I thrive on all that.”

Without the benefit of a normal NFL offseason, Robertson has thrown himself into the Raiders virtual OTA’s. In the process, he’s already hitting it off with Gruden.

“He’s like a father figure, like an uncle to me,” Robertson said. “He’s already given me knowledge and encouragement and what to look forward to at the next level and to not rush greatness. Just continue to do what I’m doing with the work ethic and watching film and learning and progressing every single day. I know it’s going to be fun playing for him.”

The plan for now is to develop the 21-year-old Robertson at slot cornerback.

That isn’t to say Robertson can’t play one of the wide cornerback positions — something he did often at Louisiana Tech — but with Trayvon Mullen and either veteran Prince Amukamara or rookie Damon Arnette slated to play outside, Robertson’s best bet to see immediate playing time could come inside.

His physical profile certainly projects as a quality slot corner, where he’ll often be matched against smaller, quicker receivers. And with incumbent Lamarcus Joyner struggling in that role last year, Robertson is in prime position to earn playing time.

If so, it can help shore up a major weakness in the Raiders’ defense.

Robertson might not be big in stature, but he’s a feisty, tough, fundamentally sound defender. He makes up for his lack of height by bodying up receivers at the snap to slow their release at the line of scrimmage and has the quickness and athletic ability to stay with them in coverage.

According to the grading system of Pro Football Focus, Robertson was the highest-ranked cornerback in college football in 2018 and 2019. As a junior last year, he surrendered just nine catches on 38 targets while forcing 24 incompletions.

“He’s always around the football. He’s an instinctual kid and he’s not afraid to go make a play,” Mayock said. “I think that’s underrated — he’s looking to make plays. We need to get much better at taking the football away on defense. This is the kind of kid who thrives on that.”

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore onTwitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
How the Raiders created fantasy football
How the Raiders created fantasy football
2
Allegiant Stadium lanai doors open to reveal Al Davis torch
Allegiant Stadium lanai doors open to reveal Al Davis torch
3
Raiders’ LB Phil Villapiano never stopped making big impact
Raiders’ LB Phil Villapiano never stopped making big impact
4
Raiders begin move into Henderson headquarters
Raiders begin move into Henderson headquarters
5
NFL needs to wake up after comments by Drew Brees
NFL needs to wake up after comments by Drew Brees
Like and follow Vegas Nation
Raiders Videos
Amik Robertson Segment
Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto talks with Raiders' Amik Robertson. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Nation Blitz ep.5 | Henderson Bound
This week's guest is Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Maurice Hurst Jr.. Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto is joined by Raiders reporters Vinny Bonsignore and Adam Hill, Allegiant Stadium insider Mick Akers and Vegas Nation podcast host Heidi Fang and the team will have training camp in Henderson. The Raiders sound off on social media about the current protests around the country, and we give you a fresh look at the almost finished Allegiant Stadium. Will the season start on time?
Allegiant Stadium lanai doors open revealing Al Davis Memorial Torch
On Wednesday Allegiant Stadium opened its massive lanai doors revealing the 85-foot-tall Al Davis Memorial Torch and a peek inside the $2 billion, 65,000 fan capacity indoor stadium.
Natural turf added to Allegiant Stadium field tray
The massive field tray, which will roll in and out of the stadium, has a fresh layer of natural grass turf for Raiders home games.
Raiders preseason could play bigger role than usual - Video
The Raiders released the team's preseason schedule and this year's matchups could play a bigger role than usual.
Analysis on the Raiders Schedule: Tough Stretches, Season Odds and More - VIDEO
Vegas Nation podcast host Heidi Fang and columnist Ed Graney break down what to anticipate when the Raiders face Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a primetime game at Allegiant Stadium, the odds on the team's season wins, what stretches may be the toughest on the schedule and more. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jon Gruden reacts to Raiders schedule - Video
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden shares his thoughts on his team's schedule for the 2020 season.
Raiders to host 4 prime-time games in 2020 - Video
The 2020 NFL schedule has been released and the Las Vegas Raiders are set to host four prime-time games.
Vegas Nation: Raiders to face Brady's Buccaneers after Bye Week - VIDEO
Vegas Nation podcast host Heidi Fang and columnist Ed Graney break down what to anticipate when the Raiders face Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a primetime game at Allegiant Stadium on Oct. 25 coming off their bye week. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Raiders will host Saints in Allegiant Stadium home opener - Video
The Las Vegas Raiders will open up Allegiant Stadium by hosting the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 21 for a Monday night matchup.
Vegas Nation: 2020 Draft Special - Tanner Muse Interview
Vegas Nation Host Cassie Soto interviews new Las Vegas Raider and 100th pick in the NFL Draft Tanner Muse.
Vegas Nation: 2020 Draft Special Day 3 - Best and Worst War Rooms
Vegas Nation Host Cassie Soto and Review-Journal sportswriter Ben Gotz discuss the winners and losers of the first ever NFL Virtual draft war room set ups.
Vegas Nation: 2020 Draft Special Day 3 - Draft Analysis
Vegas Nation Host Cassie Soto discusses day three of the NFL Draft and the Raiders final picks with Review-Journal sports columnist Ed Graney and Raiders beat writer Vinny Bonsignore.
Vegas Nation: 2020 Draft Special - Raiders Day 2 Draft Picks
The Raiders made the 80th, 81st and 100th pick in the 2020 NFL draft selecting Lynn Bowden Jr - Wide Receiver from Kentucky, Bryan Edwards - wide receiver from South Carolina and Tanner Muse - linebacker from Clemson. Vegas Nation Host Cassie Soto discusses the pick with Review-Journal sports columnist Ed Graney and Raiders beat writer Vinny Bonsignore.
Vegas Nation: 2020 Draft Special - Big Names From Around the League
Review-Journal sports writer Ben Gotz gives an update of some of the big name players taken in the first round of this years NFL Draft.
Vegas Nation: 2020 Draft Special - Henry Ruggs III
With the first pick in Las Vegas Raiders history the silver and black drafted wide receiver Henry Ruggs III out of Alabama. Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto discusses the pick with Review-Journal Columnist Ed Graney and Raiders beat writer Vinny Bonsignore.
Brent Musburger talks Raiders and the upcoming NFL draft
Broadcaster and Raiders Play-by-Play announcer Brent Musburger discusses the Las Vegas Raiders and the upcoming NFL draft with Review-Journal sportswriter Adam Hill.
Raiders logo goes up on Henderson headquarters - VIDEO
The iconic Raiders emblem gets installed on the team's headquarters and practice facility in Henderson on April 22, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Nation: Raiders 2020 Draft Preview - Video
Vegas Nation: Raiders 2020 Draft Preview will include a recap of the 2019 draft class, free agency updates and multiple segments discussing the class of 2020. Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto will be joined by Raiders beat writers Vinny Bonsignore and Myles Simmons, as well as sports writer Adam Hill to discuss all things NFL draft. The draft preview show also included interviews with 2019 draft picks Hunter Renfrow and Isaiah Johnson.
Allegiant Stadium lights up the night
Crews at the $2 billion, 65,000-seat stadium Tuesday night tested out the architectural light ribbons that run around various sections of the stadium, showing the facility will offer a distinct feel no matter what time of day it is.
2019 NFL Draft Flashback: The Raiders 2019 Draft Class - VIDEO
A look back at the Raiders 2019 Draft Class and an assessment of their production last season. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
2019 NFL Draft Flashback: Mayock and Gruden on What Makes a Raider - VIDEO
A look back at what the team of Gruden and Mayock did in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft and what qualities they looked for in players when evaluating them and what went into their decisions to select who they did. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Crews finish Allegiant Stadium roof panel installation in just over a month
The final panels made of ETFE — ethylene tetrafluoroethylene, a fluorine-based plastic — were installed on the 65,000-seat stadium on Tuesday, marking the latest major milestone for the future home of the Raiders and UNLV football.
Raiders request road be named Raiders Way
The Raiders have requested that the road where their Henderson HQ is located be renamed Raiders Way. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mayock: Raiders Need to get Better at Wideout
Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock talked on a conference call about the team's need for a wide receiver and the approach they can take for acquiring one in a talent-rich 2020 draft class. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Allegiant Stadium roof install is complete - Video
The full enclosure of Allegiant Stadium was topped off on Tuesday after the final ETFE panels were installed.
Low-Tech Raiders' GM Talks Preparing for Virtual Draft Format - VIDEO
Raiders general manager Mike Mayock discussed on a conference call what he anticipates a virtual NFL Draft to be like and how he is adjusting to newer technology he'll have to use to work effectively during the three-day event. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Quarantine with Las Vegas Raiders players – Video
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow and cornerback Isaiah Johnson have been doing their best to keep themselves busy during quarantine. Renfrow is spending his time in South Carolina, while Johnson is in Houston. The 2019 rookies both suffered injuries this past season and were hoping to come back stronger than ever the second time around, but the coronavirus had different plans for the NFL offseason. Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto spoke with both players and asked how they have been staying in shape as well as what shows they have binge watched during quarantine.
Raiders partner with Three Square - Video
Las Vegas Raiders players, including Hunter Renfrow, Alec Ingold, Josh Jacobs and Foster Moreau, are partnering with Three Square to help make sure those in need have access to food during the coronavirus pandemic.
Raiders extend season ticket dues - Video
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Las Vegas Raiders are extending final season ticket dues until the summer.
Raiders fullback Alec Ingold ready to play in Las Vegas
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold sits down with the RJ and talks about the excitement surrounding the team's move to Las Vegas during off-season training in Wisconsin. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ikem Okeke Trying to get Noticed By NFL Scouts With His Pro Day Canceled Due to Coronavirus - Video
Ikem Okeke is a Bishop Gorman High alum who played his college football at Hawaii. After his pro day was canceled due to the coronavirus, he's attempting to catch the attention of NFL scouts by creating his own workout using the same company that tests at the combine. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Justin Herbert: Forcing Himself to be Uncomfortable to Become an NFL Quarterback
In order to become a prolific quarterback in the NFL, Oregon's Justin Herbert says he is going to have to make himself uncomfortable and put himself in challenging situations in order to improve at his position. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Worker at Allegiant Stadium tests positive for COVID-19
Construction of Allegiant Stadium is unlikely to affected by the coronavirus outbreak that is having an impact on just about every industry across the Las Vegas Valley. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Agree to Terms with WR Nelson Agholor - VIDEO
On Saturday the Raiders agreed to terms with wide receiver Nelson Agholor,  offensive lineman Eric Kush, tight end Nick O’Leary and running back Rod Smith, who appeared in the team’s final three games last season as a special teams player. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Agree to Terms with CB Eli Apple - VIDEO
The Raiders have come to terms with cornerback Eli Apple, who last played with the New Orleans Saints. Apple was drafted 10th overall in 2016 by the New York Giants. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders sign LB Littleton, DE Nassib, more
On the second day of the legal tampering period in the NFL, the Raiders picked up linebacker Cory Littleton, defensive end Carl Nassib, tight end Jason Witten and more. Here's a recap of the action from Tuesday. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders strengthen defense in free agency - Video
Some of the Raiders biggest struggles in the past seasons have come from the defense. Now, in free agency, the front office is making big moves to improve that side of the ball. Vegas Nation crew Cassie Soto and Myles Simmons bring you the latest in Raiders free agency.
Raiders make big free agency moves on offense - Video
The Raiders continue to make big moves on offense, including signing long-time Cowboy Jason Witten. Vegas Nation crew Cassie Soto and Myles Simmons bring you the latest in Raiders free agency.
Raiders and Cory Littleton agree to terms - VIDEO
Linebacker Cory Littleton, a 2018 Pro Bowler who played in Super Bowl 53 with the Los Angeles Rams, has agreed to terms with the Las Vegas Raiders. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Marcus Mariota is a Raider - Video
The Raiders have signed quarterback Marcus Mariota as a backup to Derek Carr.
A Flyover of Allegiant Stadium At Night - VIDEO
Here's a look at the new home of the Raiders, Allegiant Stadium, at night from this flyover near the Las Vegas Strip.
Raiders Agree to Terms with Mariota, LB Kwiatkoski
A recap of the moves made as the NFL stays open for business transactions with unrestricted free agents being signed during the legal tampering period. The Raiders signed linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski and former Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota.  (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders stadium gets its new name installed
Aerial view of newly installed signage for Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Allegiant Stadium sign installation (timelapse) - VIDEO
Watch the name of the new Raiders stadium in Las Vegas go up in less that a minute. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
 
Vegas Nation Blitz — Henderson Bound
RJ

Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto is joined by Vinny Bonsignore, Adam Hill, Mick Akers and Heidi Fang to breakdown what’s new with the Raiders.