Raiders

Raiders rookie CB arrested on DUI charge

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 3, 2022 - 1:06 pm
 
Updated January 3, 2022 - 1:20 pm
Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) runs on the field during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs takes media questions during the post game press conference after a NFL football game against the Washington Football Team on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders rookie cornerback Nate Hobbs was arrested early Monday morning in Las Vegas on suspicion of driving while impaired.

Hobbs is facing a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence.

Las Vegas police said at 4:09 a.m., officers were called to report of a “driver asleep inside of a vehicle” that was parked on an exit ramp of a parking garage in the 3500 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South.

“Arriving officers made contact with the driver, identified as 22-year-old Nathan Hobbs,” police said in a press release.

Hobbs was given field sobriety tests and failed, police said. Hobbs was booked at the Clark County Detention Center then released.

The arrest comes just two months after former Raider Henry Ruggs was criminally charged after a pre-dawn Nov. 2 crash that killed 23-year-old Tina Tintor and her golden retriever, Max, in the southwest valley.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter. Review-Journal reporter Glenn Puit contributed to this report.

