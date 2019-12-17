Raiders rookie CB Trayvon Mullen begining to assert himself

Trayvon Mullen, a second-round pick out of Clemson, is starting to show the Raiders he could be a viable player in the secondary.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) runs with the ball past Oakland Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the second half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. Jacksonville won the game 20-16. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

ALAMEDA, Calif. — At one point during the Raiders’ game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, rookie cornerback Trayvon Mullen pulled aside Jaguars wide receiver Chris Conley for a little chat.

The two young players were going head to head for most of the afternoon, with both trading off getting the best of one another. Mullen loved every second of it. The battle, the competitiveness, the back and forth. But most of all, he loved the opportunity to get better.

Which is why he sought out Conley.

“I was telling him, ‘Let’s work,’” Mullen explained on Monday. “Let’s take advantage of this opportunity and get some good work in.”

It’s all part of the transition Mullen is making from college to the NFL, a point the Raiders have drilled into him at various times this year when they felt he was shortchanging himself in the Monday through Saturday process of preparing himself mentally and physically to perform at a high level on Sundays.

“We’ve been hard on him,” said Raiders coach Jon Gruden. “I know I’ve been hard on him.”

The message is beginning to take hold. More and more Mullen is understanding that living in the moment doesn’t necessarily mean being a victim of it. There are ways to manage short-term objectives in a way that benefits long-term aspirations.

And not just in practice. Mullen was competing on Sunday against Conley. But he was always using the occasion to learn and get better. As a young cornerback, he knew the Jaguars would come right at him.

He wasn’t just ready for it. He welcomed the challenge.

“Oh yeah, for sure,” Mullen said. “I love guys coming into that situation, ready to compete.”

The Raiders have noticed the transformation.

“His day-to-day work ethic is improving,” Gruden said. “We’re really pleased with his progress.”

The second-round pick out of Clemson took over at cornerback job when Gareon Conley was traded to the Houston Texans eight weeks ago. It hasn’t always been a smooth transition, but lately Mullen is beginning to assert himself.

The career-high seven tackles and three pass break-ups he achieved on Sunday continued an upward trend.

“One of the real bright spots for us,” Gruden said. “He played a heck of a game. He had a real presence of himself out there on the grass, a lot of confidence.”

Said Mullen: “I kind of feel like it was one of my better games. Just being prepared, coming to play, taking care of details during the week and practicing hard, practicing fast and putting myself in game-time situations and moments that I’d know I have to make big plays in. That’s what my mindset was going into the game.”

For a Raiders team that needs young players to begin separating themselves as viable players, Mullen’s ascent is an important development. Especially on defense, where Mullen is part of a rookie class that includes defensive linemen Maxx Crosby and Clelin Ferrell and defensive backs Johnathan Abram and Isaiah Johnson.

The Raiders have not given up hope of a playoff berth. Even with the loss Sunday to the Jaguars, they remain mathematically alive for the postseason. As important, though, is using the rest of the season to get a read on their young defensive players.

That includes Johnson, who is expected to get more snaps the next two games, and Mullen. The more these rookies can show the Raiders, the better the team will have a handle on their draft and offseason plans.

