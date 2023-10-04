Raiders rookie class struggles to adjust to NFL

The Raiders hoped to create a foundation with their nine-player NFL draft class. But one month into the season, as expected with rookies, it’s still a work in progress.

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Chris Rumph II (94) comes in to sack Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the first half an NFL game on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) throws before an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) runs off the field during the second half of a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) celebrates a two-point conversion reception against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) helps push quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) into the end zone for a score during the first half an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) runs with the football during the first half of an NFL game on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) defends as Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) runs a route during the first half an NFL game on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) is tackled by Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) and defensive tackle Byron Young (93) during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Aidan O’Connell’s inconsistent play Sunday against the Chargers wasn’t unexpected for a rookie quarterback making his first NFL start.

In many ways, it was indicative of the production from a nine-player draft class that the Raiders hope becomes part of their foundation.

One month into the season, it’s fair to say more was expected from the deep group the Raiders assembled in April.

Here’s an updated look at the draft class:

First round

Tyree Wilson, DE, Texas Tech

The Raiders drafted Wilson knowing it would be a process to get him back on the field after he suffered a season-ending foot injury at Texas Tech in November. So, in many ways, a slow start was expected. It’s just more exasperated given the need to have Wilson develop faster to fill the hole created by Chandler Jones’ departure.

Wilson appears to be improving and is getting off the line of scrimmage quicker than in his Week 1 debut. He played his best game against the Chargers, with two pressures and two hurries in 15 pass-rush snaps.

Wilson is ranked 148th among 150 edge rushers, according to Pro Football Focus.

Second round

Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame

The Raiders traded up in the second round to select Mayer, a prolific pass catcher at Notre Dame who was expected to contribute immediately. But a combination of factors has resulted in a surprisingly slow start.

The team’s struggles along the offensive line have often resulted in Mayer being used as an extra blocker rather than a pass catcher. There also have been examples of Mayer getting open on pass routes, but the quarterback going elsewhere with the ball.

“We have to get him involved more in the passing game,” offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi said. “We’re going to try to do that on a weekly basis because he deserves an opportunity to catch the football.”

Third round

Byron Young, DT, Alabama

Young was active the first three weeks, but didn’t distinguish himself while posting just two tackles and one quarterback pressure in 62 snaps. He was not active against the Chargers in favor of fellow rookie Nesta Jade Silvera, and Young is rated 112th out of 129 defensive tackles by PFF.

Tre Tucker, WR, Cincinnati

Much like the Mayer situation, the Raiders haven’t done a good job of tapping into Tucker and his elite speed. He’s been on the field for just nine plays, making his presence felt on two of them.

It begs the question: With the offense struggling to score and come up with explosive plays, why has one of the team’s most explosive players been so marginalized?

Lombardi seemed to suggest that might be changing.

“Now that we’re a month into the season, you kind of found out who you are and who those guys are,” he said. “… This is what they can do well, and here’s what we have to get them involved on.”

Fourth round

Jakorian Bennett, CB, Maryland

Bennett has been a day one starter and had his share of struggles. His playing time was cut in half against the Chargers, when he played just 26 snaps compared with the 60-plus he played in each of the first three games.

It will be interesting to see if that was a one-game aberration or if Bennett is falling behind teammates David Long and Amik Robertson, who both played more than he did against the Chargers.

Aidan O’Connell, QB, Purdue

The Raiders turned to O’Connell to start in place of Jimmy Garoppolo against the Chargers, a sign that he is gaining the coaches’ trust.

O’Connell improved as the game went on and put the Raiders in position to either tie or take the lead with a fourth-down throw to Davante Adams that set up the Raiders at the Chargers’ 3-yard line. But a poor decision to rush a throw into coverage resulted in an interception on the next play, and the Raiders never saw the ball again.

If Garoppolo, who has a concussion, is cleared to play against the Packers on “Monday Night Football,” O’Connell will return to his role as the emergency quarterback. But he might have shown enough against the Chargers to get another start in a similar situation.

Fifth round

Christopher Smith, S, Georgia

Smith has played just 18 special teams snaps in his one active game.

Sixth round

Amari Burney, LB, Florida

Burney has been inactive in all four games.

Seventh round

Nesta Jade Silvera, DT, Arizona State

Silvera appeared in just eight defensive and three special teams snaps in his one active game.

