Raiders rookie class: What are fair expectations for Jeanty, Bech?

Nine of the Raiders’ 11 draft picks this year made the initial 53-man roster. The team is expecting a lot from its rookie class, led by Ashton Jeanty.

General manager John Spytek wants homegrown players to be a key part of the team’s roster moving forward. That means making sure he and coach Pete Carroll are on the same page when it comes to what traits and attributes they’re looking to bring into the building.

“We knew from the start that we were looking for the same kind of football player, the same kind of makeup, and then I thought Coach and I brought that to life in the draft,” said Spytek, who was hired in January. “And we’ve talked from the start about building and fostering a culture that thrives on competition, and that if you can’t meet that challenge every day, if it’s too much from you, you won’t have a very good chance to be here long term.”

Three rookies could start in the Raiders’ season opener at New England on Sept. 7. At least three more may be counted on to contribute right away.

The group is led by No. 6 overall pick Ashton Jeanty, a running back who is among the favorites for offensive rookie of the year.

Here is a closer look at the Raiders’ rookie class and the expectations for each player’s first season:

Big roles

Jeanty, last year’s Heisman Trophy runner-up at Boise State, looked as advertised during training camp and the preseason. He has exceptional vision, balance, quickness and physicality.

The Raiders will try not to push him too hard, but he’s expected to play a central role in their offense. He could get close to 20 carries per game and also be targeted three to five times as a receiver.

Wide receiver Dont’e Thornton Jr., a fourth-round pick, should get plenty of snaps as well. He was considered a developmental project coming out of Tennessee, but he appears much further along than the Raiders expected. The speedster should be a deep-ball threat that can attack defenses in other ways as well.

Cornerback Darien Porter, a third-round pick, spent most of camp battling Decamerion Richardson and Kyu Blu Kelly for the starting job opposite veteran free-agent pickup Eric Stokes. Porter, listed at 6 feet 2 inches, 195 pounds, is the type of long, athletic corner Carroll loves. He still has a lot to learn, however, after switching from wide receiver to cornerback midway through his college career at Iowa State.

Kelly could begin the season as a starter, but Porter is still expected to play a significant number of snaps.

Rotational players

Wide receiver Jack Bech, a second-round pick out of TCU, looked polished and dependable in training camp. He has an advanced feel for the game and plays with a physical edge. Bech lined up at all three wide receiver spots this offseason, so he should be ready to fill in wherever the Raiders need him. He’ll just need to wait his turn for opportunities behind Thornton and veterans Jakobi Meyers and Amari Cooper.

Defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway, a fourth-round pick out of South Carolina, impressed during the preseason and should be part of the Raiders’ rotation up front. Defensive tackle JJ Pegues, a sixth-round pick out of Ole Miss, could get snaps as well, though that isn’t a guarantee.

Redshirts

The Raiders used two third-round picks on offensive linemen Charles Grant and Caleb Rogers. The team has high hopes for both, but doesn’t need either to contribute this year, barring injuries.

Linebacker Cody Lindenberg, a seventh-round pick out of Minnesota, may also need to bide his time. The Raiders have four seasoned veterans in front of him in Devin White, Elandon Roberts, Germaine Pratt and Jamal Adams, as well as 2024 fifth-round pick Tommy Eichenberg.

