70°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Raiders

Raiders rookie Clelin Ferrell not a fan of Pro Football Focus

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 24, 2019 - 5:06 pm
 

ALAMEDA, Calif. — The folks over at Pro Football Focus don’t appear to be huge fans of Raiders rookie defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell.

The feeling is mutual. He doesn’t care much for their work.

The player analysis site has given Ferrell, who the Raiders selected with the fourth pick in the first round, a 46.8 grade for his play this season. That ranks 109th out of 112 eligible edge defenders they have scored.

“I don’t want to talk about those people,” Ferrell, who played at Clemson, said after Wednesday’s practice. “They talked bad about us in college and I feel like we had the best (defensive line) in the history of college football. It doesn’t really matter. They’re going to do what they’re going to do. At the end of the day, we can only control what we can control.”

Ferrell has tried to do that by doing his best to adjust to a different level of competition in the NFL.

“Some things I feel like I’ve done well,” he said. “Some things I still have to pick up on, and some things I really have to hone. I’m still a very young player. I don’t know what I don’t know. “

Ferrell said he’s learning. “A lot of things I haven’t seen before because I’m so used to going against college offenses. The NFL offenses are completely different.”

Ferrell has dealt with injuries that have limited him in some practices and caused him to miss the game against the Bears in London completely.

Coach Jon Gruden also feels like he’s been forced to play Ferrell out of position at times, which may affect the perception of his performance.

“If you’ve watched the tape, you know he’s not playing defensive end very much,” Gruden said. “He’s playing inside more than outside. Part of that is out of necessity. We hope at some point to get him some more snaps at defensive end. “

Gruden said Ferrell is “ a good run defender. Hopefully, we can get him some more at-bats rushing the passer.”

Defensive coordinator Paul Guenther said he thinks Ferrell has done well in early doses on the edge and rushing inside in later downs.

“In London he was sick and lost some weight, so he’s getting his weight and his strength back,” Guenther said. “And he’s had a good week this week. We’re going to get him some opportunities on the edge, inside, a walk-around — things like that.

Ferrell’s lone sack came in the opener against Denver. He’s also had 10 tackles and has been credited with two passes defensed.

Injury report

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs missed his second consecutive practice on Thursday with a shoulder injury. On Wednesday, Gruden said Jacobs was still “very sore” after playing through it on Sunday.

Jacobs noted after the game he didn’t expect to miss any playing time. On Thursday he said even if he doesn’t practice at all this week, he could still play against the Texans. “It’s football, so it’s always something,” Jacobs said. “You just have to get used to it.”

The Raiders had wide receiver Tyrell Williams (foot) and right tackle Trent Brown (calf) on the field for the second day of the practice week — both as limited participants.

After not participating in Wednesday’s session, right guard Gabe Jackson (knee) was also back on the field on Thursday as a limited participant.

Defensive coordinator Paul Guenther said he expects Arden Key (knee) to be back this week after he was limited in Thursday’s practice.

Review-Journal sports reporter Adam Hill contributed to this report.

More Raiders: Follow at vegasnation.com and @VegasNation on Twitter.

Contact Myles Simmons at msimmons@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0350. Follow @MylesASimmons on Twitter.

Don't miss the latest Raiders news. Like our Vegas Nation page
Raiders Videos
Raiders-Texans is a Reunion for Clemson Stars - VIDEO
When the Raiders take on the Texans this Sunday in Houston there will be seven former Clemson Tigers taking the field, including the Texans' dynamic quarterback, Deshaun Watson. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Steel Cables to be Raised at Allegiant Stadium - Video
The heavy lifting has begun at Allegiant Stadium. Construction crews on Thursday continued the slow process of raising a net of multi-ton steel cables that will support a translucent roof for the $2 billion, 65,000-seat indoor football stadium, which will become home to the Oakland Raiders next year. The lift of the cable net with a coordinated system of hydraulic lifts is the first step in enclosing the building and is expected to take several weeks to complete. Workers with the Mortenson-McCarthy Joint Venture have been preparing for the lift since August. They have placed the network of custom-built stainless steel cables, 2½ to 3 inches in diameter with some as long as 800 feet, on the floor of the stadium and attached them with guide wires to a series of nodes ringing the top level of the stadium. Eventually, the cables will be raised about 150 feet above the playing surface. Each cable weighs up to 24 tons, depending on its length. The crosshatch pattern of cables will form a durable support system for a roof made of fluorine-based plastic known as ETFE — short for ethylene tetrafluoroethylene. Because the roof is clear, the stadium interior will be naturally lighted for day games in air-conditioned comfort.
Gruden talks injuries, Clelin Ferrell's production - VIDEO
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden spoke about the players who are dealing with injuries and what he has seen out of rookie Clelin Ferrell so far this season. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders' Trayvon Mullen Steps Into Starting Role After Conley Trade - VIDEO
The Raiders traded cornerback Gareon Conley to the Houston Texans on Monday. Rookie Trayvon Mullen will takeover making his first NFL start on Sunday against Conley and the Texans. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jon Gruden Monday Press Conference - FULL PRESSER
After losing to the Green Bay Packers Jon Gruden spoke from Raiders HQ ahead of the practice week and preparing for the Houston Texans. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Trade Gareon Conley to the Texans - VIDEO
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden announced on Monday that cornerback Gareon Conley had been traded to the Houston Texas just a few days before the two teams play. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders lose to Packers 42-24 in Green Bay - VIDEO
The Raiders lost to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers 42-24 in Green Bay ending their two game winning streak. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Carr's Fumble Proves Costly, Swings Game in Favor of Packers - VIDEO
On what looked to be a rushing touchdown, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr fumbled into the endzone during the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers and it was ruled a touchback. That play resulted in a 14 point swing for the Packers that the Raiders could not overcome. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Raiders Lose at Lambeau, Fall to Packers 42-24 - Video
The Raiders handed over a two-game winning streak after Derek Carr fumbled in the end zone and it was ruled a touchback. The Silver and Black were unable to come back from such a disastrous mistake and lost to the Packers 42-24.
Gameday Preview: Raiders will face the Packers without Trent Brown, Tyrell Williams - Video
The Raiders are fresh off a bye week, but will face the Green Bay Packers without starting right tackle Trent Brown and wide receiver Tyrell Williams. The Vegas Nation team previews the matchup and breaks down who may step up on the offensive line and from the wide receivers in Lambeau Field. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raider fans say their tradition is a lot like the Packers - Video
Raider fans visiting Lambeau Field ahead of the team playing the Packers discuss parallels they see in the teams' history, compare their stadiums histories and talk about the Raiders' move to Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Finish Preparations for Packers, Gruden's Return to Green Bay - VIDEO
The Raiders held their final practice before traveling to Green Bay, where head coach Jon Gruden was an assistant coach earlier in his career. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders' Trent Brown Doubtful, Tyrell Williams Out Sunday Vs Packers - VIDEO
The Raiders finished up their preparations for the Green Bay Packers on Friday, and listed offensive tackle Trent Brown as doubtful and wide receiver Tyrell Williams out due to injury. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Paul Guenther Upset By Decision of Vontaze Burfict Suspension - VIDEO
Raiders defensive coordinator Paul Guenther expressed his feelings on linebacker Vontaze Burfict's suspension being upheld. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Paul Guenther Calls Burfict's Suspension a 'Witch Hunt,' Waller Signs Extension - VIDEO
For the first time since Vontaze Burfict's suspension was upheld by the NFL, Raiders defensive coordinator Paul Guenther spoke about the situation and was verbally unhappy with the outcome of the appeal. The Raiders signed tight end Darren Waller to an extension. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders' Ingold Praised by Gruden Ahead of Return to Green Bay - VIDEO
Raiders rookie fullback Alec Ingold will return home to Green Bay, Wisconsin this Sunday when the team plays against the Packers. Head coach Jon Gruden praised the rookie after Wednesday's practice. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Raiders' Trent Brown Accused of Domestic Violence - VIDEO
Raiders offensive tackle Trent Brown has been accused of domestic violence in a lawsuit filed earlier this week. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Announce New Sponsorship With San Manuel Casino - Video
The Raiders announce a new sponsorship deal with San Manuel Casino for when the team moves to Las Vegas in 2020.
Raiders' partnership with San Manuel Casino - VIDEO
The Raiders will host a press conference on Monday afternoon, October 14 at the Raiders Preview Center In Las Vegas. Raiders President Marc Badain and San Manuel Band of Mission Indians Chairwoman Lynn Valbuena, along with San Manuel Band of Mission Indians CEO Loren Gill will kick off the announcement with remarks of the partnership followed by photo and interview sessions.
Raiders Return to Practice, Prepare for Packers - VIDEO
Coming off of their bye-week, the Raiders returned to practice Monday to begin preparations for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. Offensive Guard Gabe Jackson and Wide Receiver Zay Jones practiced with the team for the first time this season. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Like The Progress of Young Team, Acquire WR Zay Jones - VIDEO
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden likes what he sees out of his young team who have been impressive despite injuries to veteran players. The team acquired wide receiver Zay Jones from the Buffalo Bills in a trade. The youthful Raiders are currently 3-2 and have and are on a bye week before playing the Packers in Green Bay. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Highlights from the NFL London - Raiders-Bears feature video
In the first NFL game to be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, the Raiders came away with a win over the Bears to bring their record to 3-2. The Review-Journal spent the days leading up to the event speaking to soccer and football fans to discover how deep their passion for their teams is and what those overseas know about the NFL. Here's the highlights from our experiences in England. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Josh Jacobs says his goal was to keep the Raiders in the game
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs said his goal was to keep the team in the game after a miscommunication on a play caused a fumble that was recovered by Bears linebacker Khalil Mack. The Raiders won, 24-21. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders upset the Bears in London, improve to 3-2
The Raiders defeated the Bears in London and heads into their bye week breaking .500 on the season. The Raiders will have the opportunity to get healthy before facing the Packers in Green Bay in two weeks. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Victory in London Shows Growth of Young Players - VIDEO
The Raiders win over the Chicago Bears in London was rookie Josh Jacobs' best game this season. Jacobs, Moreau and the other Raiders rookies and second year players received praise from head coach Jon Gruden and quarterback Derek Carr after the game. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Win in London, Beat Bears 24-21 - Video
The Raiders are 3-2 after beating the Bears 24-21 for the team's first win in London. While the Bears were able to overcome a 17-point deficit, the Raiders took advantage of a 4th quarter penalty that set them up for success. Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto and Raiders beat writer for the Las Vegas Review-Journal Myles Simmons breakdown the win.
Vegas Nation Gameday Preview from London: Raiders vs. Bears
Review-Journal sports columnist Ed Graney previews the Oakland Raiders vs. the Chicago Bears and gives an update on the team's inactive players from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Soccer fans in London talk about the Premier League, NFL
As the NFL comes to London with the Raiders vs. the Bears, fans at a Premier League game between West Ham United and Crystal Palace talk about their love for the sport they call football and what they've come to learn about the NFL so far. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Vs Bears Preview - Video
The Oakland Raiders will play the Chicago Bears in London on Sunday, and Raiders beat writer Myles Simmons goes over the three things to watch during the game.
Raiders fans in London talk about the team's impending move to Vegas
With the Raiders playing the Bears in London, fans of the team have traveled from near and far to come out and support them. Review-Journal columnist Ed Graney asks fans if they will continue to do so when the Silver and Black moves to Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Personal seat licenses for Raiders almost sold out - VIDEO
Personal seat license sales (PSL) for the $2 billion 65,000 fan-capacity domed Allegiant Stadium are about 96 percent sold, with the sales process expected to wrap up by Thanksgiving. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Spend $28 Million on new parking areas - VIDEO
The Raiders have spent $28 million on new parking locations on Valley View Boulevard between Reno and Tropicana avenues. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Steel cables will hoist roof at Allegiant Stadium - VIDEO
Stainless steel cables are being put into place at Allegiant Stadium to begin the process of putting the roof on the 65,000-seat stadium in Las Vegas. Stadium Chief Operating Officer Don Webb explains how the cables will be used to get the roof put on the future home of the Raiders and UNLV football. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Johnathan Abram's wife on his "Hard Knocks" appearance
Johnathan Abram's wife thinks her husband was annoying on the first episode of the Raiders on HBO's "Hard Knocks."
Raiders Johnathan Abram On Moving to Las Vegas - Video
Raiders safety Johnathan Abram talks about the team moving to Las Vegas and how he is ready to bring his game to the desert in the new Allegiant Stadium.
Raiders Safety Johnathan Abram and Wife Bri'Anna On Being A Football Family - Video
Raiders safety Johnathan Abram and his wife Bri'Anna sit down to talk about being a football family and what it means for their daughter and how it changed their lifestyle.
Allegiant celebrates naming deal with tailgate party
Allegiant Air employees celebrate with a tailgate party after the company’s naming deal with the Raiders for the new Las Vegas stadium.
A look at the Raiders headquarters under construction in Henderson
Don Webb, chief operating officer of the LV Stadium Co., gives the Review-Journal a tour of the Raiders headquarters under construction in Henderson. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
The Raiders Allegiant Stadium construction site on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E ...
First Las Vegas Raiders season tickets fees due Nov. 15
By / RJ

As personal seat license sales for Allegiant Stadium wind down, those who reserved their spot in the $2 billion stadium will soon be expected to pay for the first season tickets in Las Vegas Raiders history.