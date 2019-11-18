Raiders rookie Foster Moreau emerging as red zone threat

Rookie TE Foster Moreau has caught four touchdown passes this season, all of which have either tied the game or given the Raiders the lead.

Oakland Raiders tight end Foster Moreau catches the ball for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

OAKLAND, Calif. — Foster Moreau could see it coming. He knew he was going to score.

That’s at least what the rookie tight end told the media about his 2-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter that tied the Raiders and Bengals at seven.

“I knew from the moment it left Derek’s lips, to be honest with you,” Moreau said. “Walked up and ripped through the D-line, kept my eyes down, came out late, easy.”

Quarterback Derek Carr, however, didn’t quite see that third-and-1 play from the Cincinnati 2 the same way.

“Foster can see better into the future than I can,” Carr said with a laugh. “I knew there was a chance, but with him being that confident — that fires me up.”

Moreau has emerged as a strong red-zone threat in the Raiders offense, with Sunday’s touchdown his fourth of the season. He’s had scores of 18, 10, 3 and 2 yards — and three of the four have resulted in Oakland taking a lead.

Fellow tight end Darren Waller said Moreau’s work behind the scenes has allowed him to be productive.

“Just the work he’s putting, how much he’s improving as far as the timing of where he needs to be,” Waller said. “And getting in windows — being deceptive as far as how he’s running and setting things up.

”He’s just becoming a well-rounded football player.”

Through 10 games, Moreau has 16 receptions for 142 yards with four touchdowns. Raiders coach Jon Gruden said there’s a chance for Moreau’s role to continue to expand this season.

“I think you’re going to see more and more from Moreau down the stretch here as a receiver,” Gruden said. “He’s a guy that can do a lot of things.”

