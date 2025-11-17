Raiders’ rookie guard remains inactive despite Powers-Johnson’s injury

The Raiders’ inactives for their “Monday Night Football” matchup with the Cowboys include offensive lineman Caleb Rogers, a rookie third-round pick.

Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) picks up his helmet during the team’s practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025 in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders will not turn to rookie third-round pick Caleb Rogers with right guard Jackson Powers-Johnson injured.

Rogers was among the team’s inactives for Monday’s game against the Cowboys.

That means either Alex Cappa or Will Putnam could start in place of Powers-Johnson, who was placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury he suffered Nov. 6 against the Broncos. The Raiders could also turn to Atonio Mafi, who was elevated from the practice squad Monday.

The team’s other inactives are running back Zamir White, safety Chris Smith II, wide receiver Alex Bachman and defensive tackles JJ Pegues and Leki Potu.

