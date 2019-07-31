102°F
Raiders

Raiders rookie Johnathan Abram finds room to grow

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 30, 2019 - 6:22 pm
 
Updated July 30, 2019 - 6:41 pm

NAPA, Calif. — Typically, hotel room assignments for Raiders rookies during training camp are straightforward.

Rookies share with rookies.

And so, the team assigned it to be. Safety Johnathan Abram and cornerback Trayvon Mullen were to pair up, a logical arrangement given they’ve been friends since college, stand to share a secondary for years to come and were selected No. 27 and 40 overall, respectively, in April.

But little about Abram has been typical.

“Yeah, that kid is something else,” coach Jon Gruden said Tuesday. “I don’t want to make comparisons, but he’s what we are looking for. He’s a versatile guy who gives us so much energy on defense, and we have tried to control him.

“He’s hitting too many of our guys in shorts. He even hit some coaches the other day by accident.”

Gruden, whose work ethic is renown for the hours he keeps, jokes about the way Abram works. Linebacker Vontaze Burfict, who has received intense scrutiny and notoriety for his aggression, has told Abram to settle down.

It is rare for an NFL rookie to earn the respect Abram has in three months’ time. Maybe his accommodations at the Napa Valley Marriott this summer shouldn’t be surprising.

During a Tuesday news conference, Mullen referred to his hotel roommate as “one of the offensive linemen. I can’t remember his name — from Louisville.” Mullen resides with undrafted rookie Lukayus McNeil because Abram and safety Karl Joseph changed their original assignment and requested each other as roommates.

The lodging has improved the two starters’ communication.

“We watch a lot of film at night together, just making sure we are on the same page,” Abram said. “There are certain things that we can pass off and exchange because we talk about it late at night. We are just trying to build that bond so where I don’t even have to say something. He knows exactly what I’m thinking. …

“Karl wanted to be with me, and I wanted to be with him. That’s something we wanted to work on, and I wanted to see how he takes care of his body, how he handles his business because the one thing I’m trying to do is build a routine to do (like) guys who have been around and stuck around.”

The Raiders drafted Abram out of Mississippi State. He since has earned a nickname presumably inspired both by his college mascot and manner with which he carries himself — “bulldog,” said rookie defensive end Clelin Ferrell, who credited special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia for having coined it.

“Oh, Bulldog?” Ferrell said Monday when asked about Abram. “Yeah, Bulldog has been great. Bulldog’s been great. He don’t take no stuff from nobody. He’s not afraid to speak his mind, even though some of it be crazy coming out of his mouth, but it’s been real good. And he’s very smart.

“John will tell you, people think because he’s got that country voice and he’s from Mississippi, people think he’s not smart. But John is one of the smartest people when he walks out on the field, and he takes pride in learning every aspect of the defense.”

One respected Raiders veteran praised Abram for how he learns.

If he makes a mistake, he doesn’t repeat it, the player said. And if he watches teammates make mistakes, he generally doesn’t repeat theirs, either.

Interception drops have been one issue in the early going of camp for Abram. Naturally, he has devoted extra time after practice on the JUGS machine.

As with Ferrell, the Raiders chose Abram in the first round with the belief he could shift the attitude and culture on their defense.

They are seeing early returns.

“He loves football,” Gruden said last week. “It starts there. You can’t get rid of the guy. He’s texting me, calling me. I’m going to change rooms so that he can’t find me.

”I love this guy. You’ll love Abram. He’s an old-school, throwback ball player. He’s got to continue to refine his game. He’s got to learn the NFL game, and we’re confident in him.”

