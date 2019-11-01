Raiders rookie Johnathan Abram talks 1-on-1 with Maxx Crosby

Oakland Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) gestures after being penalized for roughing the passer during the fourth quarter of an NFL game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell (15) fumbles the football after being tackled by Oakland Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the first half of an NFL game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

ALAMEDA, Calif. — Raiders rookie defensive end Maxx Crosby has made a clear impact along the defensive line this season.

Crosby has two sacks, four tackles for loss, four quarterback hits, two forced fumbles and two passes defensed in seven games. This week, he told fellow rookie Johnathan Abram in an exclusive interview for the Review-Journal that as a whole the Raiders’ rookie class has made solid contributions.

“We’ve just got to turn it into wins — that’s all it comes down to,” Crosby said.

Crosby and Abram talk about what it’s been like to be in the NFL, what the Raiders have to do to beat the Lions and plenty more in this Review-Journal one-on-one.

Contact Myles Simmons at msimmons@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0350. Follow @MylesASimmons on Twitter.