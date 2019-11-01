Raiders rookie Johnathan Abram talks 1-on-1 with Maxx Crosby
Raiders rookie defensive end Maxx Crobsy talks one-on-one with safety Johnathan Abram.
ALAMEDA, Calif. — Raiders rookie defensive end Maxx Crosby has made a clear impact along the defensive line this season.
Crosby has two sacks, four tackles for loss, four quarterback hits, two forced fumbles and two passes defensed in seven games. This week, he told fellow rookie Johnathan Abram in an exclusive interview for the Review-Journal that as a whole the Raiders’ rookie class has made solid contributions.
“We’ve just got to turn it into wins — that’s all it comes down to,” Crosby said.
Crosby and Abram talk about what it’s been like to be in the NFL, what the Raiders have to do to beat the Lions and plenty more in this Review-Journal one-on-one.
