71°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Raiders

Raiders rookie Maxx Crosby makes presence felt in upset victory

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 29, 2019 - 5:03 pm
 

INDIANAPOLIS — Four games into his NFL career, Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby has yet to record his first NFL sack.

In the meantime, however, the rookie fourth-round pick from Eastern Michigan is finding other ways to affect the game.

He had his most impactful performance to date in Sunday’s 31-24 win over the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Crosby forced a fumble in the first half with the Colts in scoring position and also batted down two passes at the line of scrimmage.

Crosby dismissed any notion that his play Sunday was some sort of announcement of his arrival in the league. Instead, he hopes efforts like Sunday’s become commonplace.

“It was just another game for me,” he said. “I got to play a little bit more and I knew I had to step up. I had a blast out there. I just love doing this.”

He had to be particularly pleased with forcing his first turnover.

The Colts ran a wide receiver screen on third-and-20 from the Oakland 31. Parris Campbell broke it for 15 yards to nearly pick up a first down, but certainly set up a chip-shot field goal in the red zone.

But Crosby chased down Campbell and made a hit from behind that jarred the ball loose. It was recovered by Karl Joseph to keep Indianapolis from cutting into what was a 21-10 lead at the time.

“That’s what our defense has to do as a unit,” he said. “Rally to the ball. That’s what coach (Jon Gruden) and coach (Paul) Guenther were emphasizing. I feel like we did a much better job of that today.”

Crosby also made his presence felt with the first two passes defensed of his career, knocking down two Jacoby Brissett throws at the line.

He still wants to get that elusive sack, but knows there are other ways to help out the defense even if you can’t get home on the pass rush.

“My coach in college always stressed that,” he said. “We would do drills batting balls. It’s part of my game, trying to affect the quarterback in every way I can.”

Gruden and the Raiders are now the beneficiaries of all those reps.

“Maxx is a guy who has a really good factor-grade,” Gruden said. “He may not have the sacks, but he bats down passes, he chases plays down. He’s improving his arsenal as a rusher. I’ll give you a better evaluation after I get a chance to study the film. We’ve got a 15-hour flight here tonight, so I’ll have plenty of time to do that.”

Crosby, who has never been to London, is excited about the trip to play the Bears on Sunday.

His play and the team’s win help make the journey a bit more manageable.

“It’s already a long flight, so going over there so with a loss it would have been terrible,” he said. “Getting a win definitely helps. So yeah, we are going to celebrate today and get back to work tomorrow.”

More Raiders: Follow at vegasnation.com and @VegasNation on Twitter.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

Don't miss the latest Raiders news. Like our Vegas Nation page
Raiders Videos
Raiders Head To London 2-2, Beat Colts 31-24 - VIDEO
The Raiders snapped their losing streak beating the Colts on Sunday in Indianapolis. The team heads directly to London to prepare for next weeks game against the Bears. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Nation: Raiders discuss their 31-24 win over the Colts
Following their 31-24 win over the Indianapolis Colts, Maxx Crosby, Erik Harris, Josh Jacobs and Trevor Davis discuss the key plays that the team executed to collect a road win. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gruden Proud of Raiders After Winning 31-24 in Indianapolis
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden says he is proud of his team after they came away with a win against the Indianapolis Colts in game two of their stretch of games away from Oakland. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Snap Two-Game Losing Streak With Win Over Colts - Video
The Raiders pulled away with the team's first road win of the season, beating the Colts 31-24.
Vegas Nation: Raiders-Colts Gameday Preview
T.Y. Hilton is out and the Colts have other injuries that could open the doors for a Raiders win in Indianapolis. Adam Hill and Myles Simmons look at who needs to step up for the Raiders to come out victorious on the road. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Searching For Identity With Constantly Moving Parts - VIDEO
With a lot of early injuries, cuts and trades, the Raiders head to Indianapolis still searching for their team identity and trying to put together a complete football game. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders encouraged by linebacker situation, getting creative with LaMarcus Joyner - VIDEO
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said today that the linebacking core still looks shaky but they are encouraged by the progress they have made since Sundays's loss. In that loss defensive back LaMarcus Joyner was not used very much, but the team is looking for creative ways for him to make and impact. (Le'Andre fox/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Johnathan Abram Interviews Rookie Hunter Renfrow - VIDEO
Raiders Safety Johnathan Abram interviews rookie Wide Receiver Hunter Renfrow asking about Renfrow's college career, NFL transition, and record setting hands. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Colts Present Another Challenge in Raiders Road Schedule- FULL PRESSER - VIDEO
Game two of the Raiders long trip away from home come in the form of a very good Indianapolis Colts team, who haven't lost a step since Andrew Luck's surprise retirement.(Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders looking for ways to disrupt Jacoby Brissett and the Colts Offense - VIDEO
The Raiders face the Colts on Sunday in Indianapolis and the team understands that one of the keys to getting their second win of the season is to stop Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett who has been playing well since Andrew Lucks retirement. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Carr Not Overreacting After Raiders Second Loss - VIDEO
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr say's he isn't going to overreact to the team taking their second loss on Sunday. The Raiders are looking to get better and hold each other accountable to get back on track. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Make Roster Moves in Preparation for Colts - VIDEO
After Sunday's loss to the Vikings saw multiple Raiders go down with injuries, the team made multiple roster moves, including cutting week one starting wide receiver Ryan Grant, to prepare for a strong Colts team. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Raiders Sign Linebacker Dakota Allen - VIDEO
With multiple injuries at the linebacker position, the Raiders signed Dakota Allen from the Rams practice squad (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Gruden Says Youthful Raiders are Looking to Improve - VIDEO
With a young team adversity is expected, but Raiders head coach Jon Gruden says he is looking for the team to improve and get better play out of their first and second year players. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Injuries to the Linebacker Position Concerning for Raiders - VIDEO
With injuries to linebackers Vontaze Burfict, Marquel Lee and Nicholas Morrow, the Raiders found themselves with only two healthy backers during Sunday's loss to the Vikings in Minnesota. Head coach Jon Gruden says the team is "concerned to say the least." (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Are Trying to Find Their Way After Loss to Minnesota - VIDEO
With one of the toughest schedules in the league, the Raiders face tough competition back-to-back while still trying to establish who they are as a team. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Raiders offense stays positive about progress despite loss to Vikings
Raiders wide receivers Tyrell Williams and J.J. Nelson both saw the end zone and tight end Darren Waller caught 13 passes for 134 yards in the team's loss to the Vikings. All three discuss what the team accomplished offensively despite losing. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders lose to the Vikings, Fall To 1-2 on the Season - VIDEO
The Raiders lost to the Minnesota Vikings 14-34 on Sunday bringing the season record to 1-2. The game in Minneapolis was just the first of the Raiders road trip and they will face the Colts in Indianapolis next week. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Vegas Nation: Raiders-Vikings preview
The Raiders begin their 5-game road trip which starts when they face the Vikings on Sunday. The Vegas Nation crew breaks down the keys to the game in this preview from Minneapolis. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Johnathan Abram Interviews Rookie Josh Jacobs - Video
Johnathan Abram starts his rookie journalist career interview Raiders running back Josh Jacobs about playing for the NFL, having Jon Gruden as a coach and what it's like being a rookie.
Gruden Discusses Raider Injury Report - VIDEO
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden mentions multiple players listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Minnesota against the Vikings. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders List Multiple "Questionables" in Final Practice before Vikings Game - VIDEO
The injury bug continues to plague the Raiders as many were listed as questionable and game time decisions for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Coaches Talk Vikings Schemes and the Challenges They Present - VIDEO
Raiders offensive and defensive coordinators Greg Olson and Paul Guenther praised the Minnesota Vikings coaching staff and their offensive and defensive scheme's. They also continued to talk about the continuity the Vikings have (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Sign WR Trevor Davis - VIDEO
The Raiders acquired wide receiver and return specialist Trevor Davis in a trade with the Packers Thursday morning. Davis helps a banged up receiving core as the team prepares for Sunday's game against the Vikings
Vegas Nation Mailbag | Raider prepare for a big road trip
The Review-Journal's Heidi Fang and Ed Graney are back for a new rendition of the Vegas Nation mailbag! Send in your Raiders questions, and they'll answer them live on the stream.
Vikings Present a Unique Challenge to the Raiders with 'Continuity' and Offensive Weapons
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden and quarterback Derek Carr elaborate on what it is that makes the Vikings a tough team to deal with to kick off stretch of games away from the coliseum. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal).
Richie Incognito Returns to Practice as Raiders Deal With Injuries Heading Into Road Stretch - VIDEO
Raiders offensive guard Richie Incognito returned to practice after serving his two game suspension, while Trent Brown and a few others try to get healthy for the team's upcoming stretch of away games. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jon Gruden and Derek Carr discuss Raiders' upcoming challenge against Minnesota - FULL PRESSER - VIDEO
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden and quarterback Derek Carr explain what they believe are the biggest challenges the Raiders will face against their opponents on Sunday, the Minnesota Vikings. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Latest Allegiant Stadium Drone Video And Updates - Video
New drone footage of the Raiders Allegiant Stadium was released after new details were unveiled to the Vegas Stadium Authority Board.
Raiders relying on veteran leadership for upcoming road stretch - VIDEO
After Sunday's loss to the Chiefs, the Raiders are leaning on their veteran players to help the team get back on track in their upcoming stretch of games away from the Coliseum. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Steel cables will hoist roof at Allegiant Stadium - VIDEO
Stainless steel cables are being put into place at Allegiant Stadium to begin the process of putting the roof on the 65,000-seat stadium in Las Vegas. Stadium Chief Operating Officer Don Webb explains how the cables will be used to get the roof put on the future home of the Raiders and UNLV football. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Johnathan Abram's wife on his "Hard Knocks" appearance
Johnathan Abram's wife thinks her husband was annoying on the first episode of the Raiders on HBO's "Hard Knocks."
Raiders Johnathan Abram On Moving to Las Vegas - Video
Raiders safety Johnathan Abram talks about the team moving to Las Vegas and how he is ready to bring his game to the desert in the new Allegiant Stadium.
Raiders Safety Johnathan Abram and Wife Bri'Anna On Being A Football Family - Video
Raiders safety Johnathan Abram and his wife Bri'Anna sit down to talk about being a football family and what it means for their daughter and how it changed their lifestyle.
Allegiant celebrates naming deal with tailgate party
Allegiant Air employees celebrate with a tailgate party after the company’s naming deal with the Raiders for the new Las Vegas stadium.
A look at the Raiders headquarters under construction in Henderson
Don Webb, chief operating officer of the LV Stadium Co., gives the Review-Journal a tour of the Raiders headquarters under construction in Henderson. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts views Las Vegas stadium as opportunity
MGM Resorts International intends to offer tailgating experiences at its resorts before and after events at Raiders stadium. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Oakland Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) misses his block on Minnesota Vikings defen ...
Raiders’ game at Indianapolis crucial to rest of season
By Brent Musburger Special to the / RJ

Win and the Raiders are off to London to play Khalil Mack and the Bears with a 2-2 record. But lose and they are 1-3 and looking at a 1-6 start to the season.