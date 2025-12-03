Raiders rookie offensive lineman impressive in debut

The Raiders poured considerable time into the development of Caleb Rogers, who made his NFL debut Sunday against the Chargers and graded out as the team’s best offensive lineman.

Raiders offensive tackle DJ Glaze (71) and guard Caleb Rogers (76) set up on the line of scrimmage during the first half of an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025 in Inglewood, Calif. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Caleb Rogers waited longer than he wanted to make his NFL debut. But the rookie right guard acquitted himself well when he finally got on the field.

The third-round pick from Texas Tech spent plenty of time preparing for Sunday’s debut against the Chargers, working on his hand and footwork and strength.

Rogers got the starting nod at right guard in place of injured Jordan Meredith, and while he played just 17 snaps in a rotation with Atonio Mafi, Pro Football Focus graded Rogers as the Raiders’ best offensive lineman in their 31-14 loss to the Chargers.

“It’s a blessing being able to be out here. With this team, with these guys,” Rogers said after the game. “It was incredible to get out there and get started.”

It’s only the beginning for Rogers, whose tantalizing combination of size, strength and athletic ability leaves him in the mix as a permanent fixture on the Raiders’ offensive line. But he did not let the moment of his first start pass without taking it all in.

“When they told me I was up, I took my time to feel how I wanted to feel about it and be excited for a little bit,” Rogers said. “And also reflect on places I’ve been and places I hope to go.”

By kickoff, he was locked in.

“Just got that mind straight back to it’s just football and just approach it like it was just another game,” Rogers said. “It’s the same sport, and nothing’s changed except the level we’re at.”

From that standpoint, Rogers showed he belonged.

In 10 pass protection snaps, he allowed one pressure. In run blocking, he did a solid job holding up at the point of attack and walling off defenders.

“I definitely felt I played physical in the run game,” Rogers said.

Earns another opportunity

It doesn’t guarantee Rogers anything more than another chance to prove he deserves more playing time this week in practice. Depending on Meredith’s status, coach Pete Carroll said Rogers and Mafi will continue to share practice reps.

“I like that they both got chances to work, and they both did some good things,” Carroll said. “They held up. So I don’t need to call that yet. We’ll see what happens.”

The sense within the building is the Raiders have something to work with in the 6-foot-4-inch, 312-pound Rogers. Along with his physical tools, they have been impressed with his makeup and intelligence.

“Just taking it day by day, rep by rep, taking advantage of the opportunities I’m going to get,” Rogers said. “Learn from them and dominate as much as I can.”

Offensive line still struggles

Meredith’s ankle injury, combined with injuries to guard Jackson Powers-Johnson and left tackle Kolton Miller, is pushing the depth chart to the limit. It also meant yet another change to the interior line. Veteran Alex Cappa moved from backup guard to center in place of Will Putnam, and Rogers and Mafi alternated at right guard.

Cappa, Rogers and Mafi played well, but overall the Raiders struggled again to protect quarterback Geno Smith and create space for running back Ashton Jeanty.

Smith was sacked five times and absorbed nine hits. Jeanty rushed for 31 yards on 15 carries.

“We’re getting hit way too much,” Carroll said. “Geno threw a pretty good game, as far as the throwing part of it, but we’re getting hit too much, and we’re having trouble keeping people from getting in the backfield, particularly in the drop-back game.”

