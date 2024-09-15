Raiders rookie offensive lineman ruled out against Ravens

The Raiders will be without a rookie offensive lineman when they face the Ravens on Sunday after he was a late scratch following warmups.

Raiders activate former 1st-round pick for defensive help Sunday

How to watch Raiders-Ravens in NFL Week 2

Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) looks to defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) as they greet each other as they warm up to face the Los Angeles Chargers before the first half of their NFL game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 08, 2024, in Inglewood, California. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders guard Jackson Powers-Johnson (70) and guard Clark Barrington (64) on a drill during practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

BALTIMORE — Raiders rookie guard Jackson Powers-Johnson is inactive for the second straight week.

The second-round draft pick from Oregon missed almost all of training camp with an undisclosed injury, and has been dealing with an illness over the last 11 days.

Powers-Johnson was on the field doing pregame work, but was ultimately ruled out for the 10 a.m. kickoff against the Ravens.

The Raiders other inactives are running back Dylan Laube, wide receivers Ramel Keyton and Tyreik McAllister, cornerback Decamerion Richardson, defensive back Thomas Harper and defensive end Tyree Wilson.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.