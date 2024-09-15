Raiders rookie offensive lineman ruled out against Ravens
The Raiders will be without a rookie offensive lineman when they face the Ravens on Sunday after he was a late scratch following warmups.
BALTIMORE — Raiders rookie guard Jackson Powers-Johnson is inactive for the second straight week.
The second-round draft pick from Oregon missed almost all of training camp with an undisclosed injury, and has been dealing with an illness over the last 11 days.
Powers-Johnson was on the field doing pregame work, but was ultimately ruled out for the 10 a.m. kickoff against the Ravens.
The Raiders other inactives are running back Dylan Laube, wide receivers Ramel Keyton and Tyreik McAllister, cornerback Decamerion Richardson, defensive back Thomas Harper and defensive end Tyree Wilson.
