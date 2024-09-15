81°F
Raiders rookie offensive lineman ruled out against Ravens

Raiders guard Jackson Powers-Johnson (70) and guard Clark Barrington (64) on a drill during practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 15, 2024 - 8:42 am
 

BALTIMORE — Raiders rookie guard Jackson Powers-Johnson is inactive for the second straight week.

The second-round draft pick from Oregon missed almost all of training camp with an undisclosed injury, and has been dealing with an illness over the last 11 days.

Powers-Johnson was on the field doing pregame work, but was ultimately ruled out for the 10 a.m. kickoff against the Ravens.

The Raiders other inactives are running back Dylan Laube, wide receivers Ramel Keyton and Tyreik McAllister, cornerback Decamerion Richardson, defensive back Thomas Harper and defensive end Tyree Wilson.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

