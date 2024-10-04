Raiders rookie, once a ballroom dancer, now embraces physicality

Raiders rookie Jackson Powers-Johnson has lived an interesting life. He finished third in a state tango competition and had a burger named after him in college.

Raiders guard Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) shouts to offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) with Cleveland Browns defensive end Sam Kamara (92) lined up opposite of him during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders center Andre James (68) and guard Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) protect the pocket against Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) and defensive tackle Shelby Harris (93) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders guard Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) works against Cleveland Browns defensive end Sam Kamara (92) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Rookie Jackson Powers-Johnson, the Raiders’ second-round pick out of Oregon, is beginning to make his mark.

The 6-foot-3, 328-pound left guard was injured to start the season, but he’s played well in each of his team’s last two games. The energy he brings is easy to notice.

The Review-Journal sat down with Powers-Johnson this week to learn a little more about him.

RJ: Where does your love of physicality come from?

Powers-Johnson: “I mean, just when I was a kid, that’s how I started playing football. Loving to hit. Hit kids back who used to bully me. I definitely think that has carried on throughout my career.”

RJ: You grew up a Raiders fan and now play for them. Could you have ever dreamt it?

Powers-Johnson: “No, not all all. It’s amazing. Being able to be in the silver and black is absolutely a dream come true. Coming to fruition, it’s awesome.”

RJ: You were so beloved at Oregon, a local brewery named a hamburger after you called the “Big Jax Burger.” It had two patties and queso and barbecue sauce and mac and cheese and pulled pork and bacon, all on a brioche bun. If a local restaurant here in Las Vegas was going to name a food after you, what would it be?

Powers-Johnson: “I mean, I think the same burger. Call it the ‘JPJ Burger’ or something like that.”

RJ: Would you have creative license?

Powers-Johnson: “Maybe, I don’t know. That would be up to my agent. I just want free burgers, man.”

RJ: How many different uniforms did you have at Oregon and was that one of the coolest things about playing at a Nike school?

Powers-Johnson: “It was awesome. I think I had close to nine different uniforms during my time at Oregon. It was amazing. It was a lot of fun. Everything there is top tier.”

RJ: What has been the biggest transition to being an NFL player?

Powers-Johnson: “I mean, definitely just being a pro and the level of play. Everyone is going to bring it every single day. … Also, not having to go to school is a big one. Just having more time on your hands.”

RJ: Is it tougher than you thought?

Powers-Johnson: “Yeah, definitely. I has its challenges, but it has been good.”

RJ: In over 700 career pass blocking snaps at Oregon, you didn’t allow a sack. At some point, did it become a mission to keep that streak alive?

Powers-Johnson: “I really didn’t focus on it. I just played.”

RJ: What drives you to succeed?

Powers-Johnson: “Definitely the will to win. I’ve always been competitive growing up. Hate losing so much. Playing for my teammates. Playing for my family. And the name on the back of my jersey. It’s really special for me, just playing for those things drives my will to win.”

RJ: The best part about Las Vegas?

Powers-Johnson: “There’s a lot of things, but I’m going to say no state tax. That comes from my agent, too.”

RJ: Someone told us you were a ballroom dancer as a kid. True story?

Powers-Johnson: “I was a ballroom dancer. My dad used to ballroom dance growing up, so I just kind of took after him and did it for a couple years. I ended up competing in state and getting third in the tango. One of the biggest losses in my career was losing that tango and getting third. I always thought it was fun. I was a social kid, so I thought doing ballroom was fun.”

