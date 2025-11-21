Raiders rookie running back grows as receiver, blocker

Raiders rookie running back Ashton Jeanty has seen his route participation rise dramatically in the team’s three games since the bye week.

Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) jogs during the team’s practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025 in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders rookie running back Ashton Jeanty is earning the trust of the coaching staff and teammates as a pass protector and receiver out of the backfield.

That’s leading to more opportunities to stay on the field and get the ball in a variety of ways.

The numbers since the bye week have been pretty staggering.

Jeanty averaged 14.1 routes run per game after seven weeks, with that number at nine to 18 routes every week.

He has seen that number jump to 29 per game the past three weeks and is coming off a season-high 32 routes Monday against Dallas in which he had a career-best six catches on eight targets against the Cowboys.

“He’s a great receiver out of the backfield,” quarterback Geno Smith said. “He has a lot of great traits, and when we get him the ball in space, you see what he does. He makes a lot of great plays. … He’s a young player with so much potential and so much room to improve, and that’s already a scary thing because of how good he already is.”

Jeanty has a mentor in veteran running back Raheem Mostert as he learns the intricacies of the passing game for a running back at the NFL level.

Natural talent helps

The biggest key, Mostert said, is having natural ability. He believes Jeanty showed that at Boise State before the Raiders took him with the No. 6 pick of the 2025 draft.

But then there must be the dedication and desire to put in the work in the film room and on the practice field, which Jeanty has also done.

“He’s doing a great job understanding the plays and finding space,” Mostert said. “It’s been pretty nice to see.”

Offensive coordinator Chip Kelly agrees. One of the major adjustments he thought Jeanty would have to make was in man coverage.

College defenses, especially those in the Mountain West, don’t have the kind of athletes to play much man coverage against a talent such as Jeanty.

“You’re going to see a lot more zone at the college level for that reason,” Kelly said. “But when you get to the NFL, there are linebackers that are as fast as our running backs, so they’re going to match up with them a little bit. So, learning the nuances and the intricacies of the routes, you can see him progressing each week.”

Catching the ball out of the backfield is another way for Jeanty to help the offense. He was limited to 7 yards on six carries against the Cowboys, but caught six passes for 27 yards.

“Being able to drop off quick passes or screens and then be in open space and make guys miss can keep the ball moving,” Jeanty said.

Blocking not optional

Competent pass protection is another requirement.

“If you’re a running back in the NFL and want to be a three-down player, you’ve got to block,” Smith said. “You’ve got to run, you’ve got to catch and you’ve got to block. And when he’s asked to go in there and thud up those linebackers, he does a great job.”

Jeanty said he’s always focused on protecting the quarterback, an assignment that is even more important with perhaps the league’s best pass rusher, Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, visiting Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.

“He’s like a normal rookie,” Kelly said of Jeanty’s adjustment period. “The blitzes in this league are so exotic and way more exotic than they were in college. So just understanding each week (that) the blitz patterns from each team are really specific, and then what most defensive coordinators do is put in new blitzes that they hadn’t shown on tape. So you have to make that adjustment.”

Up next

Who: Raiders vs. Browns

When: 1:05 p.m. Sunday

Where: Allegiant Stadium

TV: CBS

Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3)

Line: Raiders -4; total 36