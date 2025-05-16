Raiders rookie WR hoping to contribute early: ‘He can do everything’

The Raiders are not holding back second-round pick Jack Bech. They hope the wide receiver from TCU carves out a significant role as a rookie.

TCU wide receiver Jack Bech (18) carries the ball on a touchdown run against Houston during an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)

TCU wide receiver Jack Bech (18) breaks away from Houston linebacker Jamal Morris (25), defensive back A.J. Haulcy (2), and defensive back Latrell McCutchin Sr. (1) on a touchdown run during an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)

TCU wide receiver Jack Bech (18) gestures after getting a first down against Central Florida during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)

TCU wide receiver Jack Bech (18) is tackled by Kansas safety Marvin Grant (4) after catching a pass for a first down during the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech pauses as he addresses the media after participating in the Raiders rookie minicamp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Friday, May 9, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Pete Carroll does not believe in easing rookies into the NFL.

“We do not hold them back and keep them out of the fire,” the Raiders coach said.

That’s perfectly fine with wide receiver Jack Bech, who is expected to fill multiple roles for the team this year.

The second-round pick understands he needs to get up to speed as soon as possible if he wants to be a contributor right away. He wouldn’t want it any other way.

“One hundred percent,” Bech said. “I think it helps you grow.”

The Raiders’ competitive rookie minicamp practices last week felt familiar to Bech, a former TCU standout.

He spent his first two college seasons at LSU, a program so loaded with top talent that young players don’t get much time to dip their toes in the water.

The Tigers always have someone behind you ready to take your spot if you don’t hit the ground running.

“Whenever you get thrown in the mix, you have to mature. You have to learn much quicker,” said Bech, who spent two seasons at LSU before transferring to TCU. “So, same thing here. You don’t have any time just to come out here and not know what you’re doing, not play full speed. You’ve got to come out here sharp, conditioned. You have to understand the game. You have to understand the playbook. I think that only matures you and gets you better. So, I definitely like it.”

Bech, 22, still took a moment to appreciate he was in his first NFL minicamp. And that he was learning from Carroll and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, who have both had successful careers in college and the pros.

“Yeah man, super surreal,” Bech said. “Since I was a little kid, my dream has always been to play in the NFL. So, to be able to come to the Raiders, coach Pete Carroll, coach Chip Kelly, (wide receivers) coach Chris Beatty, all these masterminds have been in the game for so long, it’s going to be a great opportunity.”

New toy

The Raiders have immersed Bech in the action because they hope to use him in different ways.

He’s a big, physical target that’s listed at 6-foot-1, 214 pounds. He’s also a willing blocker that can line up at multiple receiver spots. The Raiders want to take advantage of his versatility after seeing him catch 62 passes for 1,034 yards and nine touchdowns at TCU last season.

“He can do everything,” Carroll said. “He’s played outside and played inside. He’s been a possession guy at times. He’s really a catch-and-run guy. He’s really physical, he’s tough as you get as a receiver. He’ll block like crazy.”

Bech is willing to do whatever the Raiders ask of him.

“It’s going to be whatever role the coaches need me to play. I’m here to play my role. I’m here to help the team win,” Bech said. “Whatever I can do to help the team win, I’m going to do. So whatever role that’s carved out and the coaches want me to do, I’m going to do the best of my ability.”

Still processing

Bech is transitioning to the NFL with a heavy heart.

His older brother Tiger was one of 14 people killed in a terrorist attack on New Year’s Day in New Orleans. Managing the range of emotions he’s experienced since has meant leaning on family and friends, his faith and football.

“It’s definitely been a lot of ups and downs, highest of highs, lowest of lows, quite literally. But I think it’s just about taking it one day at a time,” Bech said. “I’m huge into my faith, all my faith is in God. That’s the reason I’m able to be out here, it’s because God has given me all the opportunities.”

And Bech knows his brother is with him every step of the way.

“I have my brother on my back, just being my guardian angel,” Bech said. “Like I have said hundreds (of) times over again, I’m a two-for-one deal. I have myself, but I also have my brother with me right now who really pushes me every day.”

