Raiders rookies: Parham, Munford emerge on offensive line

Offensive lineman Dylan Parham has been the unquestioned standout of the 10-player rookie class through five games for the Raiders this season.

Raiders offensive line sets up, from left, Thayer Munford Jr. (77), Dylan Parham (66), Andre James (68), John Simpson (76) and Kolton Miller (74) during the second half of an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders offensive lineman Dylan Parham (66) heads to the locker room at halftime during an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Dylan Parham and Thayer Munford appear as if they may end up being foundational pieces for a Raiders offensive line that is starting to show some promise.

They are the headliners of a rookie class that is already having an impact on the field five games into their first NFL season.

Parham, a third-round pick out of Memphis, has started every game and played 100 percent of the snaps over the last four games. He has had to do that while rotating between guard and center and done so admirably, according to coach Josh McDaniels.

“Dylan continues to develop into the type of player we think he can be now moving from center to guard,” McDaniels said last week. “Give him a lot of credit for the duality that he’s had to deal with already this season. It’s pretty impressive for a young player.”

Parham is actually ranked No. 18 out of 75 qualifying players at guard, according to Pro Football Focus. He is the unquestioned valedictorian of the class at this point.

Munford, a seventh-round choice from Ohio State, has made two starts and seen action in all five games.

He has mostly played at tackle, but last week was utilized as an extra lineman and eligible receiver to serve as a blocker in a role that would usually be played by injured tight end Foster Moreau.

While the Raiders didn’t have a first- or second-round pick because of the blockbuster trade for star wide receiver Davante Adams, all six players who were selected in the first draft overseen by McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler did make the opening-week roster.

Munford and Parham were joined by running backs Zamir White (fourth round) and Brittain Brown (seventh round), along with defensive linemen Neil Farrell Jr. (fourth round) and Matthew Butler (fifth round).

Farrell made his debut against the Chiefs, logging 21 snaps on defense and making a tackle. Butler has played in two games, recording two tackles on 14 total snaps.

Brown has yet to be active for a game with Josh Jacobs rarely taking a breather and a full stable of backs behind him, though White has seen some action.

The biggest play of White’s season came on a pivotal 22-yard run to set up the game-sealing touchdown in the Raiders’ lone win of the season against the Broncos.

McDaniels has spoken often of big things on the horizon for White, but the success of Jacobs has left no need to hurry the talented rookie’s development.

Those six draft picks were joined in the rookie class by four undrafted free agents who also made the team’s initial roster.

Missouri Western State’s Sam Webb went from a long shot to stick around when training camp began to key contributor in the regular season at cornerback.

Webb has played special teams in each of the five games and on defense for 33 percent of the snaps in two of the last three games. He has graded out well in coverage and drawn positive reviews from the coaching staff.

Linebackers Darien Butler and Luke Masterson have both been key members of the Raiders’ special teams units.

Masterson has played in all five games, while Butler has played in the last four contests. Masterson also got two defensive snaps in the opener against the Chargers.

Defensive back Isaiah Pola-Mao played 27 special-teams snaps in two games against the Cardinals and Titans before he was released and then brought back to the practice squad.

