Raiders rookies report for start of training camp

The Raiders’ rookies are bracing for a busy week as they take physicals, including COVID-19 testing, get fitted for equipment, meet with coaches and perhaps even practice.

Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs III speaks at the NFL scouting combine at the Indianapolis Convention Center in Indianapolis, Ind., Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2019, file photo, Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs (11) runs in for a touchdown on a pass reception against Southern Mississippi during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The Los Angeles Raiders selected Ruggs in the first round of the NFL draft. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)

FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2018, file photo, Ohio State cornerback Damon Arnette (3) celebrates after an interception during the second half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Northwestern in Indianapolis. The Las Vegas Raiders selected Arnette with the 19th pick in the first round of the NFL draft Thursday, April 23. (AP Photo/AJ Mast, File)

Ohio State defensive back Damon Arnette runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs III runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

As NFL owners and the players union continued to iron out details to pave the way for the official openings of training camp next week, Raiders rookies headed to the team’s Henderson headquarters on Monday for check-ins.

Per the collective bargaining agreement — and despite the fact that owners and players have yet to reach an agreement on all the principals required to begin training camp and the season — the official rookie report date is Tuesday.

The Raiders’ seven-man rookie class, headed by first-round picks Henry Ruggs and Damon Arnette, and eight undrafted free agents are bracing for a busy week as they take physicals, including COVID-19 testing, get fitted for equipment, meet with coaches and, presumably, hit the field for practice.

But it might be awhile before they actually see the field.

When COVID-19 testing begins, each player must test negative twice before being allowed to move onto the next phase. The protocol is relatively simple, as players will get tested Tuesday and then sent home before returning for the same process Wednesday.

Their arrival Monday marks the first official gathering of Raiders players in their new Las Vegas home and the first time the class could meet as members of their new team.

With the coronavirus pandemic wiping out in-person team activities this offseason, Raiders players have stayed connected via virtual organized team activities (OTAs), group text chats and impromptu player coordinated workouts at Las Vegas parks.

Quarterbacks and injured players are scheduled to join the rookies Wednesday, followed by the remainder of the roster July 28.

