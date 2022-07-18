Raiders rookies report to training camp, await veterans’ arrival

The Raiders are starting training camp a week earlier than most NFL teams because they open the preseason Aug. 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Hall of Fame Game.

Raiders offensive lineman Dylan Parham (66) warms up during the team’s mandatory minicamp on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

A full group of Raiders rookies reported Monday for training camp.

The list included the six-player draft class, headlined by Dylan Parham, a third-round pick from Memphis who is expected to push for early playing time at offensive guard. He was the Raiders’ first pick after they traded their first two for star receiver Davante Adams.

A full day of physicals and meetings were scheduled for the first-year players, who will be joined by veterans Wednesday. The Raiders will begin their first training camp under coach Josh McDaniels on Thursday.

The Raiders are starting camp a week earlier than most NFL teams because they kick off the preseason in the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Aug. 4.

Unlike years past, when the Raiders were forced to rely on rookies to fill roster holes, this year’s class is not operating under the same urgency.

Most starting positions will be manned by veterans, allowing the team to bring the 2022 class along at a more moderate pace.

That said, the Raiders are hoping some of the rookies can earn meaningful roles. Along with Parham, other first-year players who could push for rotational playing time are defensive linemen Neil Farrell and Matthew Butler and running back Zamir White.

