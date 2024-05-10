Raiders rookies take the field for 1st time — PHOTOS
The Raiders began their two-day rookie minicamp Friday at their practice facility at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center in Henderson.
Coach Antonio Pierce met with the media Friday morning and discussed his rookie class, among other topics. The rookies then held their first practice and met with the media afterward.
The Raiders’ first-round pick was Brock Bowers, a tight end from Georgia selected at No. 13.