Raiders rookies take the field for 1st time — PHOTOS

The Raiders began their two-day rookie minicamp Friday at their practice facility at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center in Henderson.

Raiders rookie tight end Brock Bowers (89) throws the ball during rookies first day of practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Friday, May 10, 2024, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders rookies, including cornerback Decamerion Richardson (25), take the field during rookies first day of practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Friday, May 10, 2024, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce takes notes as he watches his players during rookies first day of practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Friday, May 10, 2024, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders rookie quarterback Carter Bradley (14) throws the ball during rookies first day of practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Friday, May 10, 2024, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders rookie guard Jackson Powers-Johnson (70) runs a drill during rookies first day of practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Friday, May 10, 2024, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce, right, watches as rookie tight end Brock Bowers (89) takes the field during rookies first day of practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Friday, May 10, 2024, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders rookie guard Jackson Powers-Johnson (70) warms up during rookies first day of practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Friday, May 10, 2024, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders rookies guard Jackson Powers-Johnson (70) defensive tackle DJ Glaze (71) guard Jake Johanning (63) and center Will Putnam (67) stretche during rookies first day of practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Friday, May 10, 2024, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders rookie guard Jackson Powers-Johnson smiles as he addresses the media after rookies first day of practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Friday, May 10, 2024, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce, left, and special teams coordinator Tom McMahon watch their players during rookies first day of practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Friday, May 10, 2024, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders rookie guard Jackson Powers-Johnson (70) warms up during rookies first day of practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Friday, May 10, 2024, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Raiders began their two-day rookie minicamp Friday at their Henderson practice facility.

Coach Antonio Pierce met with the media Friday morning and discussed his rookie class, among other topics. The rookies then held their first practice and met with the media afterward.

The Raiders’ first-round pick was Brock Bowers, a tight end from Georgia selected at No. 13.