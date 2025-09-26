Raiders rule out starting tight end for Sunday’s game against Bears

The Raiders ruled out starting tight end Michael Mayer for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium as he continues to go through concussion protocol.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) lies on the field after a play during the first half of NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) comes off of the field with the help of a trainer after suffering a head injury during the first half of an NFL game against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025 in Landover, Md.. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) comes off of the field with the help of trainers after suffering a head injury during the first half of an NFL game against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025 in Landover, Md.. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders ruled out starting tight end Michael Mayer for Sunday’s game against the Bears as he continues to go through concussion protocol.

Coach Pete Carroll said Friday that Mayer, who has started all three games, still had another test to go through Saturday before a determination was made. But the answer came later Friday with the release of the injury report.

Mayer, who was involved in a scary collision last week, is the only player ruled out of the game for the Raiders.

Cornerback Decamerion Richardson is questionable with a hamstring injury that kept him out of last week’s loss to the Commanders, but he practiced in full Friday.

Ian Thomas is expected to take on an expanded role in place of Mayer. Star tight end Brock Bowers practiced in full Friday but is playing through a knee injury.

The Bears have a much longer list of injuries.

Defensive lineman Grady Jarrett (knee), linebacker T.J. Edwards (hamstring) and offensive lineman Darnell Wright (elbow) were ruled out.

Defensive back Kyler Gordon (hamstring), rookie tight end Colston Loveland (hip) and running back D’Andre Swift (hip) are questionable after getting in limited practice sessions Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

