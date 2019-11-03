Raiders rule Trent Brown out with knee injury

The starting right tackle left Sunday’s game against the Lions in the first quarter.

Oakland Raiders offensive tackle Trent Brown (77) walks off the field following warm ups prior to the start of an NFL game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn., Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

OAKLAND, Calif. — With center Rodney Hudson inactive with an ankle injury, the Raiders entered Sunday’s game down a starter on the offensive line.

Now they are without starting right tackle Trent Brown as well.

Brown injured his right knee on the opening drive and hopped off the field on his left foot. He returned on the next series only to leave again after a few plays.

The team originally called Brown questionable to return, but ruled him out early in the fourth quarter with the Raiders leading Detroit 24-17 at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Hudson’s streak of 60 consecutive starts, including the postseason, came to an end Sunday.

