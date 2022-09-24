Raiders running back joins team in Tennessee on Saturday

Josh Jacobs, the Raiders’ leading rusher, did not practice Thursday or Friday and wasn’t on the team plane when it departed for Nashville, Tennessee, on Friday afternoon.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is joining his teammates ahead of Sunday’s game against the Titans, a team official confirmed.

His status for the game remains questionable.

Jacobs missed practice Thursday and Friday because of an undisclosed illness. He didn’t get on the plane Friday when the team left for Nashville.

He leads the Raiders with 29 carries and 126 rushing yards through two games.

If Jacobs can’t play, rookie Zamir White would have an expanded role. The fourth-round pick has just one carry this season and played his first six offensive snaps last week against the Cardinals.

Kickoff is 10 a.m.

