Raiders running back ruled out against Chiefs

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is inactive for Monday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs, but left tackle Kolton Miller is active.

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) is escorted off the filed by Dr. Michael Miao, a team orthopedic surgeon, during the second half of their NFL game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If the Raiders are to beat the Chiefs on Monday, it must be without Josh Jacobs.

The veteran running back will miss his second straight game with a quadriceps injury. That means second-year running back Zamir White will again carry the load for the Raiders (6-8) as they try to keep their playoff hopes alive against the 9-5 Chiefs.

White ran for a career-high 69 yards on 17 carries in relief of Jacobs in the Raiders 63-21 win over the Chargers 11 days ago.

The Raiders will also be without rookie tight end Michael Mayer, who suffered a toe injury against the Chargers.

Left tackle Kolton Miller, who has missed the last two games and four in all with a shoulder injury, has been cleared to play against the Chiefs.

The Raiders’ other inactives are quarterback Brian Hoyer, who will serve as the emergency quarterback, center Hroniss Grasu, tackle Brandon Parker, tight end Jesper Horsted and defensive tackle Byron Young.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.