46°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders News

Raiders running back ruled out against Chiefs

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 25, 2023 - 8:45 am
 
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) is escorted off the filed by Dr. Michael Miao, a team orth ...
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) is escorted off the filed by Dr. Michael Miao, a team orthopedic surgeon, during the second half of their NFL game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If the Raiders are to beat the Chiefs on Monday, it must be without Josh Jacobs.

The veteran running back will miss his second straight game with a quadriceps injury. That means second-year running back Zamir White will again carry the load for the Raiders (6-8) as they try to keep their playoff hopes alive against the 9-5 Chiefs.

White ran for a career-high 69 yards on 17 carries in relief of Jacobs in the Raiders 63-21 win over the Chargers 11 days ago.

The Raiders will also be without rookie tight end Michael Mayer, who suffered a toe injury against the Chargers.

Left tackle Kolton Miller, who has missed the last two games and four in all with a shoulder injury, has been cleared to play against the Chiefs.

The Raiders’ other inactives are quarterback Brian Hoyer, who will serve as the emergency quarterback, center Hroniss Grasu, tackle Brandon Parker, tight end Jesper Horsted and defensive tackle Byron Young.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Raiders report: Coach endorses Crosby for one of NFL’s largest honors
Raiders report: Coach endorses Crosby for one of NFL’s largest honors
2
Acres of stars: Celebrities who bought, sold Las Vegas homes in 2023
Acres of stars: Celebrities who bought, sold Las Vegas homes in 2023
3
Raiders hope to revive rivalry with Chiefs
Raiders hope to revive rivalry with Chiefs
4
Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 16
Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 16
5
Raiders running back ruled out against Chiefs
Raiders running back ruled out against Chiefs
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
More stories
Raiders announce Maxx Crosby’s status against Chiefs
Raiders announce Maxx Crosby’s status against Chiefs
Raiders missing 3 starters on offense against Chargers
Raiders missing 3 starters on offense against Chargers
How to watch the Raiders and Chiefs on Christmas Day
How to watch the Raiders and Chiefs on Christmas Day
Raiders’ 2nd-year running back to get chance with Josh Jacobs out
Raiders’ 2nd-year running back to get chance with Josh Jacobs out
Star defensive end active for Raiders against Vikings
Star defensive end active for Raiders against Vikings
Raiders report: Coach endorses Crosby for one of NFL’s largest honors
Raiders report: Coach endorses Crosby for one of NFL’s largest honors