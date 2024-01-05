Raiders running back ruled out for season finale against Broncos

The Raiders will once again be without one of their key players on offense when they take the field Sunday against the Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) signals another first down against the New York Jets during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders running Zamir White will once again be in the spotlight Sunday when his team hosts the Denver Broncos at 1:25 p.m. game at Allegiant Stadium.

Josh Jacobs was declared out on the final injury report of the week Friday, along with tight end Michael Mayer.

Jacobs has missed the last three games with a quadriceps injury. That’s given White a chance to shine at the end of his second season.

“It’s been fun,” White said. “Just being out there with the guys and just staying on the field playing drive after drive. It’s been pretty cool for me.”

White could be the Raiders starter next year. Jacobs’ contract with the team expires in the offseason and his future in the organization is in doubt.

White, in the lead role, has run for 285 yards and three touchdowns in the last three weeks.

“I already knew I was capable of doing it, but it’s just been about being patient and waiting my turn,” White said. “Josh is a great back. I was never going to come in and just take over. You have to be patient and I’ve been enjoying it.”

White has also shown he can handle his responsibilities in the passing game. He caught a career-high five passes against the Colts last week.

“We talked a little bit about it with the game plan, but really (quarterback) Aidan (O’Connell) just went out there and threw me the ball and I caught it,” White said.

Offensive tackle Thayer Munford was listed as doubtful, clearing the way for Kolton Miller to return to the starting left tackle spot despite playing through a shoulder injury.

