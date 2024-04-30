Raiders running back switches jersey number for 2024 season

Raiders running back Zamir White will be sporting a new jersey number next season as he takes over the starting role.

Raiders running back Zamir White (35) runs against the Denver Broncos during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders running back Zamir White is changing jersey numbers before his third NFL season.

White is switching to No. 3, which is what he wore in college in Georgia. The 24-year-old wore No. 35 his first two seasons with the Raiders.

White has run for 521 yards and a touchdown in the NFL. He is expected to take on the lead role in the Raiders’ backfield this season after running back Josh Jacobs left for the Packers in free agency.

White teased a potential number switch on social media in March when a fan suggested he switch back to his college number.

“Mannn, I want that 3 so BAD,” White posted on X.

Now, he has it. Wide receiver DeAndre Carter, who wore No. 3 last year, is no longer on the Raiders and remains a free agent.

