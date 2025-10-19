Raiders running toward disastrous season after blowout loss to Chiefs
The Raiders’ disappointing season is looking more like a disaster after a blowout loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
They lost 31-0 to the Chiefs on Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. It was the Raiders’ fourth defeat in five games and their second blowout loss in three weeks after a 40-6 setback against the Colts on Oct. 5.
The Chiefs (4-3) scored touchdowns on their first four drives and kicked a field goal on their fifth. Former Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew replaced Patrick Mahomes with eight seconds left in the third quarter. Kansas City posted its first shutout since 2011.
The Chiefs had a 29-2 edge in first downs at the end of the third quarter. Kansas City, by the time of its first punt 1:47 into the fourth quarter, had run 61 plays to the Raiders’ 20.
Mahomes completed 26 of his 35 passes for 286 yards and three touchdowns. Wide receiver Rashee Rice had seven catches for 42 yards and two touchdowns in his season debut after serving a six-game suspension.
Quarterback Geno Smith completed 10 of his 16 passes for 67 yards for the Raiders (2-5) before being replaced by backup Kenny Pickett in the fourth quarter. Pickett fumbled the snap his first play of the game.
The Raiders played without tight end Brock Bowers (knee) and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (toe/knee) due to injuries.
This is a developing story. Ch
