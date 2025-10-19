Raiders running toward disastrous season after blowout loss to Chiefs

The Raiders’ disappointing season is looking more like a disaster after a blowout loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) on the sideline during the first half of an NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025 in Kansas City, Mo. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) hauls in a touchdown with Raiders cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly (36) in coverage during the first half of an NFL game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025 in Kansas City, Mo. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks to pass against Raiders linebacker Jamal Adams (33) during the first half of an NFL game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025 in Kansas City, Mo. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquise Brown (5) scores a touchdown with Raiders cornerback Darnay Holmes (30) in coverage during the first half of an NFL game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025 in Kansas City, Mo. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) looks for room to run as Raiders defensive tackle Leki Fotu (95) and safety Jeremy Chinn (11) defend during the first half of an NFL game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025 in Kansas City, Mo. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders head coach Pete Carroll looks to a replay screen during the first half of an NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025 in Kansas City, Mo. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) reacts after failing to bring in a tipped pass during the first half of an NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025 in Kansas City, Mo. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders linebacker Jamal Adams (33) prepares to sack Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) as center Hunter Nourzad (60) dives in during the first half of an NFL game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025 in Kansas City, Mo. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders head coach Pete Carroll speaks to safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the first half of an NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025 in Kansas City, Mo. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) watches the team play the Kansas City Chiefs from the sideline during the first half of an NFL game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025 in Kansas City, Mo. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66), quarterback Geno Smith (7) and offensive tackle Stone Forsythe (70) look to a replay screen as they return to the sideline during the first half of an NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025 in Kansas City, Mo. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) is pursued by Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) and defensive end George Karlaftis (56) during the first half of an NFL game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025 in Kansas City, Mo. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) is gang tackled by the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL game as center Jordan Meredith (61) tries to protect at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025 in Kansas City, Mo. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster (9) and wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) wave to Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025 in Kansas City, Mo. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) slides as he is pressured by Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the first half of an NFL game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025 in Kansas City, Mo. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) pressures Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the first half of an NFL game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025 in Kansas City, Mo. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders head coach Pete Carroll bows his head on the sideline during the first half of an NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025 in Kansas City, Mo. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks pensive on the sideline during the first half of an NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025 in Kansas City, Mo. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu (90) during the first half of an NFL game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025 in Kansas City, Mo. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) tackles Kansas City Chiefs tight end Noah Gray (83) during the first half of an NFL game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025 in Kansas City, Mo. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) and cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) during the first half of an NFL game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025 in Kansas City, Mo. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

KANSAS CITY — The Raiders’ disappointing season is starting to look more like a disaster.

They lost 31-0 to the Chiefs on Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. It was the Raiders’ fourth defeat in five games and their second blowout loss in three weeks after a 40-6 setback against the Colts on Oct. 5.

The Chiefs (4-3) scored touchdowns on their first four drives and kicked a field goal on their fifth. Former Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew replaced Patrick Mahomes with eight seconds left in the third quarter. Kansas City posted its first shutout since 2011.

The Chiefs had a 29-2 edge in first downs at the end of the third quarter. Kansas City, by the time of its first punt 1:47 into the fourth quarter, had run 61 plays to the Raiders’ 20.

Mahomes completed 26 of his 35 passes for 286 yards and three touchdowns. Wide receiver Rashee Rice had seven catches for 42 yards and two touchdowns in his season debut after serving a six-game suspension.

Quarterback Geno Smith completed 10 of his 16 passes for 67 yards for the Raiders (2-5) before being replaced by backup Kenny Pickett in the fourth quarter. Pickett fumbled the snap his first play of the game.

The Raiders played without tight end Brock Bowers (knee) and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (toe/knee) due to injuries.

This is a developing story. Ch eck back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.