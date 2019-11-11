Raiders safety Karl Joseph hopes to stay with organization

The 26-year-old former first-round pick was placed on injured reserve over the weekend due to a foot injury suffered while making the game-clinching interception against the Chargers on Thursday.

Oakland Raiders free safety Karl Joseph (42) before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

ALAMEDA, Calif.—Raiders safety Karl Joseph knew something was wrong as soon as he planted to go up for the game-clinching interception in Thursday’s win over the Chargers.

“I just had to finish that play off,” he said after Monday’s practice at the team’s facility. “I knew right when it happened something was really wrong because I couldn’t walk.”

Joseph was placed on injured reserve by the team over the weekend, ending his season. The exact extent of the foot injury isn’t entirely clear because the swelling has not subsided enough to allow for a thorough examination.

The 26-year-old, a first-round pick of the Raiders in 2016, may have played his last snap for the organization.

Joseph is a free agent at the end of the season, though he says he would like to be a part of the team’s move to Las Vegas.

“Of course,” he said. “This is the team that drafted me. I love playing with this group of guys and for this coaching staff. I love playing in (defensive coordinator Paul Guenther’s) system. I think it’s a great system for me and for the safeties. We’ll see what happens. It’s out of my control now. All I can do is try to get healthy and get better and I belive everything will work itself out.”

That same faith also guides his feelings about the injury.

“I truly believe everything happens for a reason,” he said. “I don’t know what it is right now, but I believe it will be for the best somehow.”

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.