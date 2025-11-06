77°F
Raiders News

Raiders safety set to debut against Broncos on ‘Thursday Night Football’

Raiders safety Lonnie Johnson comes off of the field for halftime of an NFL game against the Ja ...
Raiders safety Lonnie Johnson comes off of the field for halftime of an NFL game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
November 6, 2025 - 3:57 pm
November 6, 2025 - 3:57 pm
 

DENVER — Safety Lonnie Johnson Jr., who missed the first eight games of the season after breaking his fibula in training camp, is active for the Raiders’ game against the Broncos on Thursday.

Rookie wide receiver Dont’e Thornton Jr. will also play after being a healthy scratch in Sunday’s overtime loss to the Jaguars. The Raiders traded wide receiver Jakobi Meyers to Jacksonville on Tuesday, opening the door for Thornton’s return.

The team’s inactives Thursday are running back Zamir White, tight end Carter Runyan, rookie guard Caleb Rogers, rookie defensive tackle JJ Pegues and defensive tackle Leki Fotu.



