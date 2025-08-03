Raiders safety suffers broken fibula during scrimmage
Raiders safety Lonnie Johnson Jr. sustained a broken fibula in his right leg during Saturday’s mock game at Allegiant Stadium, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.
Johnson, 29, will undergo further testing to determine the full extent of the injury. Depending on the severity or whether surgery is needed, full recovery can range from 10 weeks to six months.
The six-year veteran was having a solid training camp and was in the mix for a role as a rotational safety. He typically replaced Jeremy Chinn at safety when Chinn moved into the slot in the nickel defensive look.
Second-year defensive back Thomas Harper and third-year safety Christopher Smith filled in for Johnson on Saturday after he sustained the injury.
