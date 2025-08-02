Raiders safety suffers ‘significant’ injury in mock game

The safety had his lower right leg rolled up on during the first half of a mock game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday and is feared to have suffered a major injury.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Lonnie Johnson Jr. (32) is carted off the field at the team's NFL football training camp Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Raiders safety Lonnie Johnson Jr. is feared to have suffered a serious lower-leg injury during Saturday’s mock game at Allegiant Stadium.

“I don’t have all the details right now,” coach Pete Carroll said after the practice session. “But it’s significant.”

Johnson, 29, signed with the Raiders this offseason and had been getting a great deal of reps with both the first and second units throughout training camp.

The Raiders are his sixth organization in seven NFL seasons and he had expressed optimism that he may finally have found a long-term home.

“I’m here every day (for) early studying, making sure I do everything right to earn the respect from (the organization) just to earn another contract,” he said Friday. “It’s a prove-it deal for me and it’s a prove-it deal for my family, because I’m tired of moving. I’m tired of flying them out every year. I’ve got a wife and four kids at home, so I want to retire a Raider, honestly. When I’m done, I want to finish my career here.

“But I’m going to earn it. I don’t want y’all to give it to me. I want y’all to see that I’m working my tail off. I’m going to earn whatever that they see fit for me in the future.”

The injury occurred at the end of a running play on which Rahem Mostert took a handoff around the right end.

Defensive end Maxx Crosby and safety Isaiah Pola-Mao went to the ground at the end of the play and rolled up on Johnson, who immediately went to the ground grabbing his right leg. He was carted off the field.

It was a nightmare scenario for Johnson, who was asked Friday what he was hoping the team would get out of Saturday’s mock game.

“Honestly, staying healthy for one, because that’s the only way our team is going to get to where it’s got to get,” he said. “But just putting on a show for y’all man, like showing what the Raiders are going to be about and showing what Pete (Carroll) is actually putting out there.”

