86°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Raiders News

Raiders’ schedule includes 5 prime-time games

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 11, 2023 - 6:54 am
 
Updated May 11, 2023 - 5:39 pm
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs past Denver Broncos linebacker Jacob Martin (54) and ...
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs past Denver Broncos linebacker Jacob Martin (54) and safety Justin Simmons (31) during the first half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Denver. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) battles to get to the end zone versus Kansas City Chiefs ...
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) battles to get to the end zone versus Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill (22) and teammates during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs the ball under pressure from Raiders l ...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs the ball under pressure from Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the second half of a NFL football game at GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
FILE - Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love throws during an NFL football game against the Minnesota ...
FILE - Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love throws during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers and quarterback Jordan Love have agreed to terms on a one-year contract extension that makes his deal run through 2024, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the extension hasn’t officially been announced. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)
Football fans walk along the Hacienda Bridge before an NFL game between the Raiders and the Bal ...
Football fans walk along the Hacienda Bridge before an NFL game between the Raiders and the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A delayed home opener, four prime-time nationally televised home games and road trips for Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve games highlight the Raiders’ schedule announced Thursday.

The Raiders will open their 17-game regular season at Denver on Sept. 10, followed by a trip to Buffalo on Sept. 17. Their home opener will be on national TV on Sept. 24 against the Steelers on “Sunday Night Football.”

The reason for the delayed first home game? British pop star Ed Sheeran is performing Sept. 9 at Allegiant Stadium.

The Steelers game is one of four big-stage home games for the Raiders. They also will host the Packers on Oct. 9 on “Monday Night Football,” the Jets and new quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Nov. 12 on “Sunday Night Football” and the Chargers on Dec. 14 on “Thursday Night Football.”

The Raiders also will play Oct. 30 at Detroit on “Monday Night Football.”

For a team coming off a 6-11 season, the five prime-time games are indicative of the Raiders’ mass appeal and potential for high TV ratings.

The schedule is ranked as the 10th-most difficult in the NFL based on opponents’ 2022 winning percentage and is tied for the second toughest based on opponents’ 2023 predicted winning percentage.

Along with the Denver and Buffalo trips to start the season, the Raiders have two other back-to-back weeks on the road. They will play Oct. 22 at Chicago before visiting Detroit, and play at Kansas City on Christmas Day, followed by a New Year’s Eve game at Indianapolis.

The Raiders caught a bit of a weather break in two road games. By playing at Buffalo in Week 2, they should face far better conditions than if they had played there later in the season. And they will play Nov. 19 at Miami, which should mean ideal weather compared to the hot and muggy conditions they would have faced early in the season.

The Super Bowl champion Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes will visit Allegiant Stadium on Nov. 26 — the Sunday after Thanksgiving and the first of three straight home games.

Another highlight of the home schedule is a game against the Patriots, the franchise that Raiders coach Josh McDaniels spent the majority of his career with.

The regular-season finale will be Jan. 6 or 7 against the Broncos at Allegiant.

The Raiders will play three preseason games — at home against the 49ers and at the Los Angeles Rams and Dallas. Dates and times will be announced later.

Raiders regular-season schedule

Sept. 10 at Denver, 1:25 p.m.

Sept. 17 at Buffalo, 10 a.m.

Sept. 24 Pittsburgh, 5:20 p.m.

Oct. 1 at L.A. Chargers, 1:05 p.m.

Oct. 9 Green Bay, 5:15 p.m.

Oct. 15 New England, 1:05 p.m.

Oct. 22 at Chicago, 10 a.m.

Oct. 30 at Detroit, 5:15 p.m.

Nov. 5 N.Y. Giants, 1:25 p.m.

Nov. 12 N.Y. Jets, 5:20 p.m.

Nov. 19 at Miami, 10 a.m.

Nov. 26 Kansas City, 1:25 p.m.

BYE

Dec. 10 Minnesota, 1:05 p.m.

Dec. 14 L.A. Chargers, 5:15 p.m.

Dec. 25 at Kansas City, 10 a.m.

Dec. 31 at Indianapolis, 10 a.m.

Jan. 6 or 7 Denver, TBD

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
DA: Prosecutors feared Ruggs’ DUI charge would be dismissed
DA: Prosecutors feared Ruggs’ DUI charge would be dismissed
2
Raiders, Allegiant Stadium return to prime time
Raiders, Allegiant Stadium return to prime time
3
Raiders have NFL’s 10th-most difficult schedule
Raiders have NFL’s 10th-most difficult schedule
4
Will the Raiders be playing overseas this season?
Will the Raiders be playing overseas this season?
5
Former Raider in agreement with Saints on new deal
Former Raider in agreement with Saints on new deal
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Oakland Raiders receiver Jerry Rice celebrates the team's 41-24 victory over the Tennessee Tita ...
Top 5 Raiders wide receivers of all time
By / RJ

Going all the way back to legendary owner Al Davis, whose had a preference for a quick-strike offense, the wide receiver position has played an integral role in the Raiders’ success.

More stories for you
Raiders’ regular-season schedule to be announced this week
Raiders’ regular-season schedule to be announced this week
Raiders have NFL’s 10th-most difficult schedule
Raiders have NFL’s 10th-most difficult schedule
How to watch the 2023 NFL draft
How to watch the 2023 NFL draft
Will the Raiders be playing overseas this season?
Will the Raiders be playing overseas this season?
Battle for Vegas featuring Knights, Raiders returns for 4th year
Battle for Vegas featuring Knights, Raiders returns for 4th year
New NFL odds don’t paint pretty picture for Raiders
New NFL odds don’t paint pretty picture for Raiders