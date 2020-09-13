Raiders score first touchdown as Las Vegas’ team
The Raiders scored their first touchdown as Las Vegas’ team when Josh Jacobs scored from a yard out with 5:47 left in the first quarter.
The Raiders scored their first touchdown as Las Vegas’ team when Josh Jacobs scored from a yard out with 5:47 left in the first quarter.
The first touchdown in Las Vegas Raiders history.@iAM_JoshJacobs punches it in. #LVvsCAR pic.twitter.com/sci08MuqMk
— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) September 13, 2020
That score put the Raiders ahead 7-3 of the host Carolina Panthers.
Derek Carr set up the touchdown with a 45-yard pass to wide-open rookie wide receiver Henry Ruggs on the preceding play.
The drive, which went eight plays and 75 yards, also was a strong answer to the Panthers taking a 3-0 lead.
Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.