Raiders score first touchdown as Las Vegas’ team

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 13, 2020 - 10:38 am
 

The Raiders scored their first touchdown as Las Vegas’ team when Josh Jacobs scored from a yard out with 5:47 left in the first quarter.

That score put the Raiders ahead 7-3 of the host Carolina Panthers.

Derek Carr set up the touchdown with a 45-yard pass to wide-open rookie wide receiver Henry Ruggs on the preceding play.

The drive, which went eight plays and 75 yards, also was a strong answer to the Panthers taking a 3-0 lead.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

