Raiders score first touchdown as Las Vegas’ team

The first touchdown in Las Vegas Raiders history. @iAM_JoshJacobs punches it in. #LVvsCAR pic.twitter.com/sci08MuqMk

That score put the Raiders ahead 7-3 of the host Carolina Panthers.

Derek Carr set up the touchdown with a 45-yard pass to wide-open rookie wide receiver Henry Ruggs on the preceding play.

The drive, which went eight plays and 75 yards, also was a strong answer to the Panthers taking a 3-0 lead.

